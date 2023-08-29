PIA implementation: Protesters express hope, say issues will be resolved

By Jimitota Onoyume

Protesters in Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun communities of Warri south west local government areas over implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, have expressed hope that the proposed tripartite meeting with Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC in Abuja would resolve the issues.

Mr Alex Eyengho who spoke for the protesters told the Vanguard that NUPRC had called for a meeting this week with all key stakeholders on the issue, adding that he was hopeful that at the meeting the issues around their protest would be resolved with Shell on implementation of the PIA.

It would be recalled that the protesters last week had threatened to shut down the Otumara flow station.

The Delta state Commissioner of Oil and Gas , Chief Vincent Oyibode also last week appealed for peaceful resolution of the issue through friendly dialogue . NUPRC on it’s part also called for calm in the area.