Patronising Made-in-Nigeria  vehicles

NIGERIA, Africa’s largest economy, ranks third in the continent in vehicle manufacturing, after South Africa and Morocco. But it has the additional advantage of having its own home-grown multi-purpose auto makers. These include Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM, in Nnewi, Anambra State, which is locally sourced up to 70 per cent.

Nigeria also is the proud home of Proforce Defence Ltd in Ogun State. It manufactures armoured vehicles, boats, drones and other automobiles. Other notable Nigerian carmakers include the classic Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, PAN; Massilia, Monaplex, Steyr and ANNAMCO (truck and mass transit bus makers), among others.

If the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is serious about using the petrol subsidy removal palliative measures to jump-start the economy, it should heavily push resources and policy attention to the Nigerian auto-making sector. Some of these carmakers, through their audacious willingness and capacity to meet the challenges of the times, have become budding national assets which we must leverage to create jobs and wealth.

Some of them have shown ability to manufacture bimodal fuel systems such as hydrocarbon/compressed natural gas and electric capabilities. We should tweak and activate the revised National Automotive Policy to mainstream Nigeria as a car-making country of repute. It has been gathering dust on government’s desk for too long. It is time to get it implemented.

Apart from channelling funds and driving investment traffic into the sector, we advise the Federal and state governments to prioritise Made-in-Nigeria vehicles as the official vehicles of governments at all levels as Peugeot once was in Nigeria. Anybody who buys foreign-made vehicles must be made to pay a special tax for it.

If we do this, private citizens will also be encouraged to buy Nigerian cars. The costs will be driven down to affordable levels. Technology and manpower which will be massively generated will equip our youth to be able to fix our locally-made cars. Car and generator conversion technology will be readily available and affordable for those who need them. Dependency on fuel which is internationally priced will be reduced, and the citizens will indeed be able to breathe.

A booming local car manufacturing and maintenance industry will definitely not only reduce the demand for foreign exchange but also eventually earn foreign exchange as we begin to exports cars, spare parts and sundry machinery.

All it takes is for our political leadership to show a little more patriotism and encourage the use of Nigerian-made goods and always ensuring that the manufacturing and finishing processes do not compromise international standards. They must set the example by using them and taking pride in them.

Government office is a place to demonstrate leadership and patriotism and create value. It is not for “enjoyment” (as Senate President Akpabio would say) at a time the ordinary citizen can hardly feed.