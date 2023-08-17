Pakistan’s authorities arrest 100 suspects following mob attacks on churches 

More than 100 people have been arrested in a city in east Pakistan after thousands of Muslim mob burned churches and vandalised homes, BBC reports.

There was violence in Jaranwala sparked by claims that two Christian men had torn pages from the Quran.

Reports said this led to the attack on the historic Salvation Army Church that was burnt to the ground after the riot erupted.

Ruins have been surrounded with barbed wire as the situation remains tense in the city.

Public gatherings have also been restricted for seven days in Faisalabad district, which includes Jaranwala.

The two men accused of damaging the Quran, Islam’s holy book, have not been arrested though they have been charged with blasphemy, which is punishable by death in Pakistan.

Even though Pakistan has yet to sentence anyone to death for blasphemy, a mere accusation can result in widespread riots, sometimes leading to lynchings and killings.

A local official told BBC Urdu that authorities had received calls about protests and fires early on Wednesday morning after reports about the desecration of the Quran circulated on social media and in the city.

Authorities said torn pages of the sacred text with blasphemous content allegedly scribbled on them in red marker ink were found near a Christian community.

The reports sparked outrage among the Muslim community, and the violence that ensued saw mobs attacking and looting private homes belonging to Christians.

Police told the BBC Christian’s possessions were pulled into the streets and set on fire.

Yassir Bhatti, a 31-year-old Christian, was one of those forced to flee their homes.

“They broke the windows, doors and took out fridges, sofas, chairs and other household items to pile them up in front of the Church to be burnt,” he told AFP news agency.

“They also burnt and desecrated Bibles, they were ruthless.”

Videos on social media show protesters destroying Christian buildings while police appear to watch on.

Pastor Javed Bhatti, a priest in the area, told the BBC: “They burnt everything. They destroyed our homes, this house of God.”

