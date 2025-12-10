Ejiofor condemns church attack in Anambra, warns bandits of divine, legal consequences

Ejiofor

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha — Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a social crusader, has condemned the recent attack on worshippers at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Isiokwe, Lilu community, Anambra State, warning bandits against targeting houses of God due to the grave spiritual and legal consequences of such sacrilegious acts.

In a statement titled “When darkness invaded the Altar: a blood-chilling sacrilege in Anambra – a most heinous desecration of God’s Sanctuary; the nation must not keep silent,” Ejiofor described the incident as a horrific desecration of a holy sanctuary. He emphasized that perpetrators of such acts would face both divine wrath and the full force of the law.

According to Ejiofor, “The Church is not merely a physical structure; it is a universal sanctuary, a sacred refuge where the faithful gather to commune with their Creator, seek forgiveness, and be strengthened by holy fellowship. On Sundays, Christians approach the altar trusting in divine protection. A place of worship is the last place where one expects the venomous stench of violence, bloodshed, or brutality. Yet, what was meant to be a routine Sunday worship at St. Andrew’s was violently transformed into a grotesque theatre of horror.”

He reported that two worshippers were killed, several others sustained serious injuries, and vehicles worth millions of naira were destroyed in the attack.

Ejiofor condemned the attack as “not just violence, not merely criminality, but blasphemy against God and humanity. An unpardonable assault on our collective conscience.”

He called on security agencies to intensify investigations, leave no hiding place for the assailants, and ensure they are brought to justice. He also urged the Anambra State government to deploy every lawful mechanism to apprehend and prosecute the culprits.

“This isolated eruption of wickedness must not be allowed to distort the relative peace the state has enjoyed. The long arm of the law will, and must surely catch up with these criminals,” Ejiofor said.

Extending condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured, Ejiofor quoted Psalm 34:15-16: “For the eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and His ears are open to their cry… but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth.”

He concluded by urging the nation to ensure that places of worship are never turned into battlegrounds, stressing that the tragedy must awaken collective conscience and galvanize swift action.

“This tragedy demands justice. It demands accountability. It reminds us that we must refuse to normalize evil,” Ejiofor warned.