A Warning to Senator Ted Cruz – Fani-Kayode

By Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

American Senator Ted Cruz is the joker of the century.He is the AIPAC-sponsored village asinine fool who says he wants to save Nigerian Christians from what he has described as ‘Christian genocide’ whilst three others, namely, Congressman Riley Moore, Congressman Chris Smith and American Secretary of State, Senator Marc Rubio, are his cheerleaders.

An Israel-loving, genocide-enabling, Muslim-hating, Zionist-pampering and Gaza-slaughtering Yankee hill-billy who supports a cruel, leprous, lawless, racist, extremist, bigoted, arrogant, vile, land-grabbing, child-killing, pariah and deluded apartheid state with an all-conquering colonial mentality and who has nothing but contempt for Arabs, Asians and Africans, whether Christian or Muslim, is telling us that he will help to solve our problems and save the Christian population in Nigeria?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country where the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Navy Staff, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, the Chairman of the EFCC, the Comptroller General of Immigration and so many more heads of our security and intelligence agencies are headed by Christians?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country whose President has a wife that is not only a Christian but also a Pastor?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country where every single Governor from the South and a good number of Governors from the North Central zone are Christian?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country where the Senate President, the Secretary to the Federal Government and the National Chairman of the ruling party are Christian?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country whose Federal Government, on assumption of office two years ago, removed the great injustice that existed for the previous eight years in which every single head of our 17 security and intelligence agencies and every single operational head of our Armed Forces was a Northern Muslim?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country where the Federal Government, despite the fact that it has a Muslim President and a Muslim Vice President, has given 62% of all political appointments at the federal level to Christians whilst giving the Muslims 38%.

He alleges Christian genocide in a country where the Federal Government has done more to protect, further the interests and allay the fears and concerns of the Christian population in the North than any other in recent memory?

He alleges Christian genocide in a country where the Vice President went to the United Nations General Assembly, together with the Foreign Minister, and boldly condemned the holocaust of our time and unconscionable genocide of the innocent and defenceless Christians and Muslims of Gaza by a cruel, genocidal and mass-murdering Jewish supremacist state which Senator Cruz and his crusaders are so enamoured with and insisted on an immediate cessation of the ethnic and religious cleansing and the unconditional establishment of peace, equity, humanity and a two-state solution.

He alleges Christian genocide in a country in which the Governor of Kaduna State, in North-Western Nigeria, has, in just two years, restored peace, harmony and love between the Christian and Muslim communities, built trust between the two more than any other Governor in recent history and has brought an end to the greatest carnage and persecution that Christians have ever faced in any state in our country which occurred under the watch of his predecessor in office for the previous eight years?

He alleges Christian genocide in predominately Muslim Northern states like Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kogi, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Niger, Nassarawa, Kebbi and Bauchi whose Muslim populations have suffered far more in terms of casualties at the hands of the terrorists than the Christians?

He alleges Christian genocide in predominantly Muslim states like Kaduna, Borno, Kwara and Yobe where the Governors have not only gone out of their way to allay the fears and address the challenges and concerns of Christians with compassion, sensitivity and understanding but have also gone out of their way to bring peace and harmony between members of the two faiths, protect Christian communities and allow for the establishment, re-establishment, building and rebuilding of more churches than at any time in their history?

False narrative

Senator Ted Cruz and his Yankee crusaders will not know all these and neither do they care to find out because they are driven by a pathological hatred for Muslims, believe that all Muslims are terrorists and cannot conceive or abide a situation where Muslims and Christians can, generally speaking, abide in peaceful co-existence and skillfully manage their challenges and differences.

To Cruz, the only good Muslim is one that is dead or does what he is told by the Americans and the only good Christian is one that goes running to Washington with his tale between his legs, asking for handouts and telling tall tales about how wicked and intolerant all Muslims in Nigeria supposedly are and how primitive and backward our country is meant to be.

That is the false narrative they applaud and wish to hear and these are the perfidious tales and infantile fables that bring joy to their hearts and that feed and justify their arrogance, condescending attitude, contempt and irrational hatred for and towards us.

It also provides them with a reason and plausible excuse to destabilise our nation in an insidious and desperate attempt to pillage our mineral resources, including our rare earth, our gems, our oil and our gold through their local surrogates and agents and eventually come in themselves to pick up whatever is left of us after we have torn ourselves to pieces.

They did it in Libya, Iraq, Somalia, Lebanon, Congo, Syria and elsewhere and now it appears that their evil eye has been focused on us.

That is and has always been the plan and that is why most of the insurgent groups that kill, terrorise and displace our people, both Christian and Muslim, are covertly armed and supported by western intelligence agencies.

More can be read about this in my widely published article titled ‘The Fiction of Christian Genocide and the Conspiracy Against Nigeria” which I released one week ago.

When one considers all the facts that I have listed above, it is clear that under such circumstances the charge of ‘Christian genocide’ and that Nigeria is “the most dangerous place in the world for Christians to live” seems hardly sustainable. As a matter of fact it sounds utterly absurd.

Who in our Armed Forces and security and intelligence agencies pulls the trigger on the Christians and who gives the orders for them to be singled out for genocide whilst the Muslims are left unscathed and untouched?

Is it the Christians that head most of those institutions that are doing so? I doubt it and neither has it happened.

Ironically, to my recollection, it was only on one occasion that the Nigerian Armed Forces specifically targeted and killed over 1, 000 Nigerians in one day simply because they blocked a road and on account of their faith and the victims were not Christians but rather Shia Muslims and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

Zaria incident

This terrible incident occurred in Zaria, Kaduna State in December 2015 eight years before the inception of the Tinubu administration and under the watch of the previous Chief of Army Staff General Tukur Burutai.

In truth, if any religious group in our country has the right and legitimate reason to complain to the world that they have been singled out for elimination by the state in the last 20 years, it is the Shia Muslims who have suffered mass murder in the hands of both Muslim and Christian leaders.

This begs the following question: Have Christians been targeted and massacred in Nigeria over the years and the answer is “yes” and a chilling and horrendous example is the massacre of Christians in four local Government areas in Southern Kaduna on December 25, 2016 in which no less than 808 Christians were targeted and killed in one day!

The difference here though is that firstly those massacres were perpetuated by non-state actors and savage ethnic militias and certainly not by our security agencies and secondly the same group of savages has consistently committed similar atrocities against Muslim communities too.

Both Muslims and Christians are still being massacred by those same non-state actors and savage ethnic militias today and our Armed Forces are engaging them in the field of battle and killing them in greater numbers than ever before.

Their attacks are not against Christians alone but against the Nigerian state and against men, women and children of all faiths.

That is the point that is lost on our Yankee crusaders and their supporters in Nigeria.

Thousands of Muslim scholars, teachers, Sheiks and Mallams were murdered in cold blood by these same terrorists simply for opposing and preaching against their beastly behaviour and barbarity.

Examples

Two examples are that of Sheik Jafar Mahmoud Adam from Kano and Sheik Albani Zaria from Kaduna who were two of the most respected Islamic scholars of their time.

They were both murdered in cold blood, one whilst praying in the mosque and the other whilst in his car on the way home.

Those that escaped with their lives were few but my good friend, Sheik (Professor) Isa Pantami from Gombe, a former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, was one of them.

His “crime” was to have roundly defeated Mohammed Yusuf, the founder of Boko Haram, in a six-hour public debate on western education and the place of violence in Islam where he argued that it was un-Islamic to kill innocent people and to reject western education.

After Mohammed Yusuf was himself killed by security forces whilst in detention and Abubakar Shekau took over as the new leader of Boko Haram, the first thing the latter did was to publicly announce that Pantami must be killed but, thankfully, despite the fact that they tried to eliminate him no less than three times, he did not achieve his objective and the Sheik not only remains alive and well today but he has gone from strength to strength in his preaching, his academic achievements and his political career.

It was the same Sheik Isa Pantami that saved the lives of a number of Christians that had been attacked by a violent mob of criminals and terrorists a few years later in Bauchi.

Jos mob

To those that say Muslims are not targeted by Christians as well, I challenge them to find out what happened in a mosque in Jos, Plateau State in 2012 when a mob of depraved so-called “Christian” youths not only attacked and killed Muslims as they prayed and burnt down their mosque but also cut them to pieces and proceeded to cook and eat them!

The videos can be found on YouTube till today.

I can also cite the example of a well-respected Muslim senator from one of the North-Eastern states who is the Chairman of a powerful committee in the Nigerian Senate today whose father was killed some years ago by a wild and blood-lusting so-called “Christian” mob before his very eyes.

It was in the same way that a Christian from Benue State by the name Gideon Akaluka was dragged out of a police cell and butchered by a wild, fanatical and crazed so-called “Muslim” mob in Kano 1996.

A similar atrocity occurred in Sokoto State in 2022 when a young lady called Deborah Samuel Yakubu was literally torn from limb to limb and then burnt alive by a group of utterly deranged and lawless so-called “Muslims”.

There was also the case of Bridget Agbahime, a pastor’s wife, who was killed by another crazed supposedly “Muslim” mob in Kano in 2016.

These killings and sectarian mob actions are a great tragedy, as is the case with the loss of any life, but that does not mean that Muslims or Christians are being subjected to genocide in Nigeria but rather that ALL Nigerians are being subjected to mass murder by demon-possessed, psychotic, cold-blooded killers and wild mobs that do not represent any faith, any cause or anything other than that which is evil.

There are many other examples of Christians being attacked and killed by so-called “Muslims” and Muslims being attacked and killed by so-called “Christians” and the cycle just goes on.

Criminals and drug-crazed, bloodthirsty mobs use these religious labels just to effect their evil purpose and none of them can legitimately describe themselves as members of a faith neither of which endorses or supports the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder of innocents.

Genocide against all our people

This is not Christian genocide, it is not Muslim genocide but rather it is genocide against all our people by depraved mobs of mindless killers from both sides of the religious divide and we as a people must resist them and despatch them all to hell.

I am glad that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rightly put a lie to the absurd and dangerous notion that what we are witnessing in our country is exclusively a ‘Christian genocide’ and has finally laid the matter to rest.

In an additional statement signed by Bishop Okah, the President of CAN, they affirmed the fact that Christians were being targeted by non-state actors, acknowledged the fact that the Federal Government is doing its best to address the issue after many years of neglect and they urged the security agencies to do even more than they have already done to put an end to the scourge.

There is nowhere in Bishop Okah’s statement where he alleged that the Federal Government or its security forces are subjecting Christians to genocide and neither did he allege or even insinuate that the horror that has been unleashed on our land by the barbarians affected only Christian communities.

There is also the aspect of a deadly and equally barbaric insurgency group and ethnic militia based in the South-East which has been targeting and killing innocent Christians and Muslims from all over the country.

The members of this militia, just like Boko Haram, Ansaru and ISWAP, who falsely claim to represent Islam, claim to represent Christianity and ethnic liberation but in actual fact they do not: they represent only Satan, his fallen angels and the Angel of Death.

Given the fact that this militant cult of murderous vampires has targeted and killed as many Nigerian Christians as any other and are indeed interested in the total dismemberment of the Nigerian state, it is interesting that Senator Cruz and his crusaders did not express any concern about their activities and have instead insisted on focusing on only what is going on in the North.

Could this be because he, his AIPAC sponsors and his Zionist and Israeli friends are the ones bankrolling and encouraging them?

Is that why the de-facto leader of their political wing covertly met with select members of the American Republican caucus in Washington recently where and when they discussed events in Nigeria, the upcoming 2027 presidential election and finally came up with the battle cry of ‘Christian genocide’ as a way of rallying Christians in and outside of the country, discrediting and destabilising our government and dividing our nation as a first step towards effecting regime change on or before the 2027 election?

Questions

These are questions that need to be answered by Senator Cruz and his cheerleaders.

The truth is we do not need a misguided and mischievous white-skinned religious zealot and fake Messiah from Texas to save us.

In the name of God the Great, the Ancient of Days and the Lord of Hosts, we shall save and deliver ourselves from the barbarians that are butchering our people and that have afflicted our land and we shall protect both the Christians and Muslims in our country that are being slaughtered on a daily basis by the Janjaweed hordes from Mordor and the western-backed terrorists of ISWAP, Ansaru and Boko Haram.

Whether Christian or Muslim, we are first and foremost Nigerians and there is no division between us on religious lines.

Our common enemies are the terrorists and those that covertly empower, aid and support them from outside our shores and not one another and we shall fight them as one!

Senator Ted Cruz and his colleagues and compatriots, including Rep. Chris Smith, who has called on President Donald Trump to “arm Christian communities in Nigeria and to bomb Muslim ones”, Rep. Riley Moore, who has alleged that Nigeria is the “deadliest place on earth for Christians” and urged Trump to designate our nation as “a country of particular concern”, Senator Marco Rubio, who has been supporting all three in their nefarious endeavours, and who has backed Moore strongly in his quest to ensure that our country is formally designated as one of concern and all the other members of the mischievous, misguided and misinformed cabal of Yankee crusaders and congress of fools, stand warned!

Your jaundiced and delusional perspective, which is rooted in a crass and vulgar display of ignorance and arrogance, defies logical and rational reasoning when it comes to the affairs of our nation and it must come to an end.

You are biting off more than you can chew and the consequences of your bullish and irresponsible behaviour and your mendacious categorisations and characterisations, if unchecked, will ultimately affect American vital and strategic interests not just in Nigeria but in the entire West African sub-region which remains our backyard and firmly under the sphere of our influence.

Stop misrepresenting our situation, leave our country alone and stop trying to provoke chaos and ignite a religious war.

You cannot love us more than we love ourselves! You are part of the problem and not the solution!

It is true that Christians are being killed in large numbers in Nigeria but it is NOT true to say that Muslims are not being killed in equal numbers.

There are over 110 million Christians in Nigeria and there can be no denying the fact that they have suffered immensely over the years in the hands of terrorists.

They have been subjected to mass murder, ethnic cleansing, torture, persecution, vilification and marginalisation for decades particularly in parts of the North.

I would not deny that and I have opposed it and spoken out against it for the better part of my adult life.

Wrong

Where you have got it wrong though is that this does not translate into ‘Christian genocide’ simply because the Muslims in Nigeria, who are also 110 million strong, are suffering precisely the same things at the hands of the same people.

They have also been subjected to mass murder, ethnic cleansing, torture, persecution, vilification, marginalisation and in some cases even cannibalism in some parts of the North.

That does not however translate to ‘Muslim genocide’ because these terrible atrocities that are being unleashed are not limited to Muslims.

Both faiths have suffered immeasurably in Nigeria over the years and members of both faiths have been subjected to genocide.

The terrorists that perpetuate this great evil make no distinction between their victims on religious grounds.

They wipe out Christian communities, take their land, enslave their women and children and desecrate and burn down their churches and they mete out precisely the same treatment to our Muslim compatriots, Muslim communities and mosques as well.

I repeat for the purpose of emphasis that what we are witnessing in Nigeria is not genocide against Muslims or genocide against Christians but genocide against us all.

To couch or describe it in any other way as a consequence of ignorance or mischief is most unhelpful and darn-right dangerous and could ignite a full scale religious war the like of which the world has never witnessed.

We need to tread very carefully indeed and we need to scrutinise the motivations of the Americans and view with the utmost suspicion their new found love for our Christian population.

As they say, “beware of the Greeks, especially when they bring gifts!” Ancient Troy learnt that lesson the hard way with drastic and frightful consequences: Let us hope that we don’t end up learning it the hard way as well!

To the Yankee crusaders I say the following: If you want to talk about genocide in Nigeria then talk about the genocide of ALL Nigerians, both Christians and Muslims, at the hands of a group of vile and unconscionable terrorists who are throughly evil and who represent no faith.

To call it ‘Christian genocide’, and not the ‘genocide of all Nigerians’, betrays the fact that you have an evil agenda and sinister motive.

No matter how hard you try we shall not drink from your poisoned chalice and you shall not divide or destroy us.

You will not plunge us into a cataclysmic cycle of fratricidal butchery and a second civil war which will undoubtedly result in the massive bloodletting and carnage that you so desperately seek.

That is not our portion and God will not allow it.

· Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the Sadaukin Shinkafi, is also the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba Joga Orile, the Ajagunle Otun-Ekiti, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, a former Minister of Aviation, a former spokesman to President Olusegun Obasanjo and a lawyer