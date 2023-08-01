Ogun Assembly unveils 8 Commissioner-nominees

Ogun State House of Assembly

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has unveiled eight Commissioner nominees, whose names were transmitted to it by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for confirmation as Commissioners.

In view of this, the Assembly has invited the nominees for screening Wednesday, 2nd of August 2023 at 12 noon.

Oluomo made the announcement at the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, directing that the nominees submit (30) thirty copies each of their curriculum vitae and credentials to the Office of the Clerk/Head of the Legislative Service latest by 10:00am tomorrow.

According to the Speaker, the nominees are: Oladapo Okubadejo, Adebowale Ade Adesanya, Dr. Tomi Coker, Abayomi Arigbabu, Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade, Olaolu Olabimtan, Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi and Hamzat Ganiyu.