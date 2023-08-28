Nottingham Forest to sign Super Eagles midfielder Ndidi

Nottingham Forest are set to submit a bid to sign Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest have agreed personal terms with the player, and the teams will start negotiations before the end of the transfer window, which closes in three days.

The 26-year-old joined the Foxes from Genk in 2017, making 242 appearances, scoring 12 times, and providing 12 assists for the club.

Nottingham Forest have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla on loan, Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood, and Matt Turner this season.

Ndidi would join compatriots Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Emmanuel Denis at the club.