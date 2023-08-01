Nigerian Army committed to nation’s Constitution – COAS

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army remains committed to upholding the tenets of the country’s Constitution.

Lagbaja stated this on Monday in a speech at the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) week taking place in Akure.

He said that the army had already been fulfilling its duties by ensuring that Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed.

He said that the army was strategising for a brainstorming session on contemporary security challenges, to improve the capability of various support elements to combat insurgency bedevilling the country.

The COAS also said that the gathering would enhance conversations between top officers and retired generals on ways to adopt technology through research and development support to enhance security in the country.

He promised that the Nigerian army would be transformed to adopt an indigenous capacity to address security challenges.

“The critical place of COSAT has consistently been on the rise since the Nigeria civil war, we have continued to encourage professionalism and reposition the unit.

“Today’s gathering brings about most of our renowned brains to chart a new way forward as warfare is constantly evolving,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the event, Lagbaja said the Nigerian Army, as a professional and dynamic force, was constantly exploring avenues to improve efficiency and effective delivery of security in every theatre of operation.

“This training taking place here in Akure is Combat Support Arms Training Week.

“It’s a week set aside in the army training calendar to give opportunity to the combat support corps to review the activities in the past year and evolve ways of doing things better in order to support the army operations.

“And the theme of this year’s training, leveraging indigenous technology to enhance our training operations, has been carefully selected, taken into consideration the nature of the challenges that we are confronted with across the country.

“So, this is an avenue where senior military personnel, serving military personnel and even the executive from the industry will sit down and rob minds and come up with better ways of conducting military operations and military activities,” he said.

Also, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, commended the “selfless service and unwavering support” of the Nigeria Army to the peace witnessed in the state.

Aiyedatiwa called for synergy between the army and the sister security agencies and the Amotekun Corps, established by South-West governors to stem security challenges in the state and South-West region.

He admonished them to adopt new security architecture to stimulate themselves for operational efficiency and national security.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Commander of Corp Artillery, Maj.-Gen. MG Kagye, said that the challenges of insecurity required deliberate efforts by combat support arms to enhance security measures in a joint environment.

He thanked Nigerians for intelligence gathering support to the army.