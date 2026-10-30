Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to trust Hamzat, avoid experiment

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to support his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, describing him as an experienced administrator capable of sustaining the state’s development if elected governor in 2027.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Friday at the official unveiling of Hamzat’s seven-pillar development manifesto, tagged PROMISE, at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The governor cautioned residents against experimenting with the state’s leadership, insisting that Lagos required continuity to consolidate its development gains.

The event attracted former Governor Babatunde Fashola, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, party chieftains, religious leaders, traditional rulers, media executives, local government chairmen, captains of industry and other dignitaries.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour, Sanwo-Olu described Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, as a dependable partner who had demonstrated commitment to the state’s development throughout their seven years in office.

Using a relay race as an analogy for political succession, he said Lagos needed an experienced successor who understood the administration’s policies and ongoing projects.

Recalling the political developments of September 2018, Sanwo-Olu said Hamzat had stepped aside from his governorship ambition following appeals by party leaders and agreed to become his running mate.

“In seven years, there has not been one day—not one—when I had to wonder whose side my deputy was on.

“Governors and their deputies have torn states apart in this country. In Lagos, there has been one government, one direction, and one voice,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu cited Hamzat’s involvement in critical government decisions, including the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the October 2020 unrest and the execution of major infrastructure projects such as the Blue and Red rail lines and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

He also traced Hamzat’s public service career to 2005, when he served as Commissioner for Science and Technology under the administration of former Governor Bola Tinubu.

He subsequently served as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure under Fashola, during which he was involved in major infrastructure projects, including the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, before becoming deputy governor in 2019.

The governor said Hamzat’s experience across three successive administrations had equipped him with an understanding of the state’s governance structure and development priorities.

On the transition of power, Sanwo-Olu described a peaceful succession as one of the most important legacies an outgoing governor could leave behind.

“Lagos is going to change governors without a quarrel. In May, one governor will hand to another a state that is whole. There is no greater gift a governor can leave his people than a handover that does not break the house,” he said.

He urged Hamzat and his running mate, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, to maintain close engagement with residents, complete ongoing infrastructure projects and sustain the state’s development framework.

Sanwo-Olu also called on APC members to mobilise support across the state’s wards, while urging residents to scrutinise the manifesto and make informed choices ahead of the 2027 elections.

Presenting his manifesto, Hamzat unveiled a seven-pillar development agenda, tagged PROMISE, which he said would guide his administration if elected.

The acronym represents People First, Renewal, Opportunity, Machinery of Government, Inclusion, Security and Resilience, and Everyday Dignity.

He said the agenda was designed to consolidate the achievements of successive APC administrations while addressing the challenges of a rapidly expanding megacity through inclusive growth, efficient service delivery and improved living standards.

Describing a promise as a responsibility, Hamzat said: “A promise is a debt. In Yoruba, we say: Gbese ni Ileri. A promise has weight.”

He identified respect, work and truth as the principles that would guide his proposed administration, adding that the manifesto contained specific commitments against which residents could assess his performance.

Hamzat said his understanding of governance was shaped by his upbringing, particularly his father’s involvement in the administration of former Governor Lateef Jakande, as well as his own experience in public service.

He recalled growing up in Mushin, where he witnessed challenges such as poor drainage and unreliable electricity, adding that the experiences had influenced his commitment to responsive governance.

On healthcare, the APC candidate promised to increase the number of Maternal and Child Centres from 10 to 15 and expand the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme to cover one in three Lagos residents, with priority given to low-income households.

He also pledged to build two new general hospitals in Ogombo and Ibeju-Lekki, upgrade 100 primary healthcare centres to flagship status and recruit more doctors, nurses and midwives to strengthen the state’s healthcare workforce.

Hamzat further highlighted ongoing hospital projects, including the 150-bed Massey Children’s Hospital, the 280-bed Ojo General Hospital and the 150-bed Somolu General Hospital.

In education, he promised to strengthen the EKOEXCEL programme, which operates in 1,028 public primary schools, and expand access to quality education from early childhood to university level.

He also proposed establishing a University of Medicine and Health Sciences to train more healthcare professionals and provide opportunities for them to develop their careers in Lagos.

The candidate pledged sustained investment in teacher development, noting that more than 33,000 teachers had been trained in the state over the past seven years.

He also promised to reactivate the proposed multi-billion-dollar Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

Hamzat said his manifesto built on the current administration’s THEMES Plus agenda and the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, while outlining his proposed priorities for healthcare, education, economic development, infrastructure and social welfare.