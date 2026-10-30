IGP secures Italian training offer for 5,000 police officers

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu poses for a portrait inside his office at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, in Abuja, on September 9, 2026. Nigerias police are backing a sweeping overhaul of the countrys security structure which would see a shift from the federal force toward state-level management, the forces top officer told AFP. President Bola Tinubus government is pushing reforms that would require a constitutional amendment to create police forces managed independently by Nigerias 36 states. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has secured an offer of specialised training for up to 5,000 Nigeria Police Force personnel in Italy as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s response to terrorism and other security threats.

The proposed training, focusing on counter-insurgency operations and policing in difficult rural and forested terrains, followed Disu’s working visit to Italy, where he held discussions with Italian law enforcement authorities on security cooperation, technology transfer and institutional development.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of the police to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, arms trafficking and other criminal activities through intelligence-led policing and improved tactical capabilities.

A statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said the proposed training would cover tactical operations, intelligence-led patrols, protection of critical infrastructure, digital and scientific forensics, cybercrime, explosives detection, financial investigations, asset tracing and anti-extortion techniques.

It said the programme would extend beyond the Police Mobile Force to include specialised units such as explosive ordnance disposal and forensic teams.

During the visit, Disu met with the Commander General of the Italian Carabinieri, Lieutenant-General Salvatore Luongo, to explore opportunities for technical assistance, specialised training and institutional cooperation.

The IGP and his delegation also visited the Carabinieri Centre of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) in Vicenza, where they assessed training facilities and explored ways of adapting specialised programmes to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Among the proposals discussed were command courses for 40 senior police officers, leadership training for 100 junior commanders and the deployment of a mobile assistance team to support Police Mobile Force training schools in Gwoza and Ila-Orangun.

The delegation also sought Italian support for developing a national stability policing doctrine and standard operating procedures to promote professionalism, operational consistency and civilian protection, particularly in communities recovering from conflict.

Further discussions focused on possible cooperation in canine operations, forensic science and mounted policing, including horse breeding and local capacity development for public order management and other policing responsibilities.

To facilitate the implementation of the proposed initiatives, Disu proposed a memorandum of understanding covering training, technology transfer and operational doctrine.

He also invited an assessment team from the Italian Carabinieri to Abuja to identify priority areas and develop practical implementation strategies.

The Inspector-General reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to international partnerships aimed at strengthening operational readiness, improving investigative capacity and enhancing the protection of lives and property.

The Force said it would continue engaging relevant international partners to advance the proposals in line with Nigeria’s security priorities and efforts to build a more professional, capable and responsive police institution.