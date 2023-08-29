Mutfwang seeks Canada’s support for human capital development

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has sought the support of the Canadian Government to enable his administration to add value in the areas of peacebuilding, agriculture, gender equality, capacity building and human capital development.

He appealed during a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner, Jamie Christoff at the Canadian Embassy in Abuja where he expressed concern over the escalating security challenges that have impacted negatively on the State, as villagers especially women and children are displaced and stressed that addressing these issues was crucial in tackling the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the State.

The Governor in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere said the Canadian government’s intervention would “facilitate the State’s recovery and propel it toward sustainable growth and development,” adding that “the gesture would empower rural communities to contribute significantly to the State’s economy.”

Governor Mutfwang also requested collaboration in the fields of health, education, and mineral exploration and urged the Canadian government to leverage its extensive network to transform the current situation in Plateau State.

However, the Canadian High Commissioner, Jamie Christoff commended Governor Mutfwang for his efforts in fostering peace within the State and acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to gender inclusivity, exemplified by the appointment of women into key positions and affirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace and security in Nigeria and pledged to collaborate closely with the Plateau State Government to improve the lives of its citizens.