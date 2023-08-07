Ministerial screening: I had given up hope of becoming minister — Keyamo

…says ‘I’m here by ‘special benevolence’ of President Tinubu’

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday, hailed President Bola Tinubu for nominating him, noting that he had lost hope of becoming a minister after the first batch of the ministerial nominees was submitted.

He said he had already packed his luggage and was about going on vacation with his family before he heard of his appointment.

He disclosed this during his screening at the Senate, presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Keyamo said he had practiced law for 30 years, saying that being nominated was just by the grace of God and special benevolence of President Bola Tinubu.

His words: “My being here is by the grace of God and by the special benevolence of President Bola Tinubu.”

Disclosing how he had lost hope of becoming a minister, Keyamo added: “I had lost hope of becoming a minister.

“I had already packed my bags for vacation with my family before I heard about my nomination as a minister. So I am happy to be here today”.