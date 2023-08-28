Meet rhythmic, lyrically talented rising star, Teddy Krane

Okuru Tamunoseipiriala Okuru professionally known as Teddy Krane is a profound musical genius and is constantly and consistently working his way up to becoming one of the newest and fastest rising musical talents.

Paradigm Shift is the debut project of fast rising Afrobeat sensation Teddy Krane that explores the concept of change and transformation.

The EP aims to inspire listeners to shift their perspectives and embrace new ways of thinking.

The EP Paradigm Shift incorporates all the elements of Afrobeat while also exploring the themes of personal growth and evolution.

Through its tracks, the EP encourages listeners to challenge their existing beliefs and embrace new perspectives that can lead to positive change and also describes the delicate relationships that exist between them.

The title track, “Paradigm” sets the tone for the project, with its pulsing rhythms and lyrics that encourage listeners to let go of their old ways of thinking and embrace a new way of life.

Other tracks on the project, such as “Fear woman” and “She stay”, further explore the themes of personal growth relationships and transformation.

The EP also incorporates collaborations with another artist in the Afrobeat genre, Mavins superstar ‘Magixx’, who brings his own unique perspective to the EP’s sound.

Overall it combines the energetic rhythms and social commentary of Afrobeat with a message of personal growth, relationship and evolution, making it a unique and inspiring addition to the genre.