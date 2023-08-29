Medvedev powers into US Open second round

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after facing Hungary’s Attila Balazs during their US Open tennis tournament men’s singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 29, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)

Third seed Daniil Medvedev raced into the US Open second round on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Hungary’s Attila Balazs.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York, pumped 41 winners past the unranked journeyman Balazs in a one-sided encounter lasting 74 minutes.

The Russian will play the winner of the all-Australian clash between Max Purcell and Christopher O’Connell for a spot in the last 32.

“It’s always good to start well. I’m happy with my performance,” said Medvedev.

The world number three, who was also runner-up to Rafael Nadal here in 2019, said he was happy to slide under the radar with much of the spotlight fixed on Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

“I don’t care. It’s normal that Carlos and Novak are the biggest names right now,” said Medvedev.

“My goal is to try to play well to get to wherever they are and try to win.”