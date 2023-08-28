Man, 64, arrested for armed robbery in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Niger State Police Command has arrested a 64-year-old man of Bosso Estate Minna, Isah Usman for suspected armed robbery.

He was charged before a Senior Magistrate’s Court by operatives of the anti-robbery squad of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, SCIID, of Niger State Police Command on a one-count charge of armed robbery, which contravened section 1 (1) a and b of robbery and firearm special provision Act Cap R11 ltn 2004.

When the charge was read to him by the presiding Senior Magistrate Fati Kabir, the defendant pleaded not guilty and at that point, the police prosecutor, Sergeant Sani Mohammed, prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the outcome of further investigation into the case.

Senior Magistrate Kabir granted the prayer of the police prosecutor and ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody till September 29, when the case will come up for further mention.