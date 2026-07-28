Photos: Makinde receives surveillance aircraft, partners Air Force to boost Oyo security

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday received two surveillance aircraft and announced a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to strengthen intelligence gathering and aerial security operations across the state.

The governor described the twin initiatives as a major boost to the fight against insecurity, saying they reflect his administration’s sustained investment in protecting lives and property.

The aircraft arrived at the Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, marking the completion of a security initiative unveiled by the governor about a year ago. The aircraft are expected to enhance aerial surveillance and support coordinated security operations across the state.

Speaking after receiving the aircraft, Makinde said the acquisition was aimed at complementing security personnel on the ground with advanced aerial intelligence, noting that Oyo’s vast landmass required a more sophisticated security approach.

According to him, the decision to procure the aircraft was part of a long-term strategy to enable security agencies to monitor and respond quickly to incidents across the state.

“When we took the decision to purchase this surveillance aircraft, it was because of the sheer landmass and the size of our state. We knew that we had to complement the boots on the ground,” Makinde said.

The governor explained that although recent security challenges, including abduction incidents, were not anticipated when the decision was made, the investment had proved timely.

He said his administration remained committed to implementing its security plans despite criticism over the delay in the arrival of the aircraft.

“We planned for it so that we would be able to cover as much of the state’s landmass as possible within the shortest time,” he said.

Makinde expressed satisfaction that the aircraft had been delivered, describing the development as evidence of his administration’s commitment to taking proactive measures to safeguard residents and create an environment conducive to development.

He stressed that meaningful development could not thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity, adding that improved security had helped schools resume normal academic activities.

“In an atmosphere of insecurity, you can hardly do anything. Now, our children are back, our teachers are back, and we’re moving on with our plans,” he said.

The governor also disclosed that the aircraft would commence operations immediately under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Air Force.

He noted that the aircraft were flown into the state by Air Force pilots, describing the partnership as a significant addition to Oyo State’s security architecture.

“We’re hitting the ground running. You can see the aircraft were flown by Air Force pilots. We have negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Air Force, and we will be working together,” he said.

Makinde assured residents that the protection of lives and property would remain a top priority of his administration.

“My message to the people of Oyo State is that their government will always be there to serve them,” he said.