Drug abuse fuelling crime, gang violence in Kano — Muhuyi Magaji

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Chairman of the Kano State Taskforce Committee on the Control of Drug Abuse and Illicit Substances, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has identified drug abuse as a major factor contributing to crime and gang violence in the state.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists on Tuesday, Muhuyi said the rising cases of substance abuse, illicit drug trafficking and gang-related violence informed the decision of the Kano State Government to establish the multi-sectoral committee through an Executive Order signed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He explained that the committee’s mandate includes disrupting the supply chain of illicit drugs, rehabilitating victims of substance abuse and ensuring the prosecution of drug traffickers.

“Drug abuse is a menace bedevilling our society. Our mandate is to block where these drugs are coming from, reform victims through rehabilitation and ensure that traffickers are prosecuted,” he said.

Muhuyi said there is a strong link between substance abuse and criminal activities, noting that some individuals engage in crimes while under the influence of drugs.

“Drugs are synonymous with crime. When people are high on drugs, they tend to engage in criminal activities such as stealing, violence and other offences,” he said.

He also linked the activities of violent groups popularly known as Daba to substance abuse, saying drug consumption often contributes to clashes and reprisal attacks among such groups.

“The Daba issue is a by-product of drug abuse. In many cases, these violent clashes and reprisal attacks are influenced by drugs,” he said.

The taskforce chairman expressed concern over alleged attempts by some parents and politicians to shield suspects from facing justice.

He said such interventions could undermine efforts to address insecurity in the state.

“It is unfortunate that some parents always claim their children are innocent even when they are caught committing offences. Some politicians also interfere and try to secure the release of suspects. This must stop,” he said.

Muhuyi assured that the committee would remain committed to its mandate and would not allow interference from individuals or groups.

“This committee was created to fight this menace. It is not for jokes, and I am serious about it. No politician can interfere with our work. There will be no compromise,” he added.

He urged parents and communities to play active roles in preventing drug abuse among young people, stressing the need to protect children from activities that could affect their future.