9ice thrills guests at City Boy Movement Lagos inauguration

By Enitan Abdultawab

Veteran Nigerian singer 9ice delivered an energetic performance as the City Boy Movement officially inaugurated its Lagos State chapter on Tuesday, entertaining guests at an event that also focused on mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration, held at Marcellina’s Place, Ikeja, attracted political leaders, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, youth groups, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While political speeches dominated the event, guests were treated to a lively musical performance by 9ice, whose appearance added entertainment to the ceremony.

As the event drew to a close, veteran Nigerian singer 9ice took to the stage to entertain attendees with a performance of his hit song “Street Credibility.”

The award-winning artiste had guests singing along and dancing as he delivered the fan-favourite track, adding a lively atmosphere to the inauguration of the City Boy Movement’s Lagos chapter.

His performance served as one of the highlights of the event, bringing together politics and entertainment before the gathering concluded.

The ceremony also featured the screening of a documentary highlighting the movement’s objectives before 9ice took to the stage to entertain attendees, bringing the event to a lively close.

Vanguard News