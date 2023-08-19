Liverpool vs Bournemouth: It was 9-0 last time

This time last season, Liverpool vs Bournemouth ended 9-0 for the Reds. However, in today’s game, Liverpool will be looking to get their first Premier League win of the season when they host Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their opening game, while Bournemouth were also held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham.

Liverpool are the clear favorites in this match, but Bournemouth will be no pushovers. The Cherries will hope to up a fight against Jurgen Klopp’s side, and Dominic Solanke’s 82nd-minute equaliser against West Ham will give them the confidence to do so.

Meanwhile, there is a dilemma in the midfield dilemma for Liverpool in the Bournemouth game. Thiago Alcantara, who has a hip injury, and Stefan Bajcetic, who is recovering from an adductor issue, are unavailable.

Both players are gradually progressing in their recovery from injuries that have kept them sidelined since the end of the 2022-23 season.

For their journey to Anfield, the visitors will be without Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara, and Ryan Fredericks. The participation of Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith, and Lewis Cook in Saturday’s match remains uncertain.

Bournemouth’s manager Iraola had to cope with the loss of centre-back Marcos Senesi to an injury after 60 minutes in last week’s draw against West Ham.

However, the 41-year-old believes that the Argentine’s issue was nothing more than a cramp. But the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game should be interesting. (Goal)