Joe Ajaero, NLC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC said workers and labour unions have commenced nationwide protests.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing pressmen at Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Workers, in their number, carrying placards were gathered to protests on the streets of the FCT.

Ajaero said there are some hindrances in the commencement of the protest in some states.

He said, “Protests have taken off in all states bearing some hindrances in some places. We are aware of the Police efforts to stop the process in some areas.

“To be candid with you, nothing is stopping the protest. Based on responses from state governments, it is equally our determination whether the protest will be for today, tomorrow or next, not by using force to stop the people from expressing their views. We are here for the protest, to make a statement to Nigerians,” he said.

Recall that workers had announced a nationwide protest on August 2 to demand a reversal of fuel price increments and other policies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

On Wednesday, workers commenced protests inAbuja, Ogun and Kano states and other parts of the country.