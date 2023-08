Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother.

Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died at around 1.30 am on Friday in a shocking event that has thrown the entertainment industry into a state of mourning.

The late Mrs. Balogun, was a pillar of support in her son’s successful music career.

Meanwhile, the singer’s fans have started posting heartfelt tributes online.

Rest in Paradise Iya Olubusayo, thank you for blessing the world with Wizkid🕊️ pic.twitter.com/R8YSiPzBk6 — ✨✨✨ (@glowinthe_) August 18, 2023

May her soul rest in peace, Wizkid loved his mum!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjVgREuW7e — 𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐦𝐢 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐀𝐲𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@nutayobami) August 18, 2023

God Almighty will be with you during this period👏may her soul rest in perfect peace👏stay strong @Wizkid pic.twitter.com/NtomItInb5 — Olamitunde🦍 (@Ola_Wealth001) August 18, 2023