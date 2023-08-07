Journeys: Visual narrative on brain drain

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The rate at which the youth and even families are relocating abroad, especially due to poor economy and insecurity, is alarming. No thanks to bad governance resonating across Africa.

Known as ‘Japa’, a local parlance for brain drain, this syndrome has endured unchecked as most Africans travel outside their countries in search of ‘greener grass’. Sadly, many even put aside their hard-earned academic qualifications and take up demeaning jobs to survive.

‘Japa’ phenomenon is the basis of an ongoing exhibition titled ‘Journeys’ by SMO Contemporary Art, featuring 33 paintings, mixed media works and sculptures.

Featuring ten emerging and mid-career artists from Nigeria and Zimbabwe, the 33 stunning works are being hosted by the Wheatbaker hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

‘Journeys’, curated by Majid Biggar, will be open to the public until September 10, 2023.

The exhibiting artists include: Ademola Ojo, Aluu Prosper, Collins Abinoro, Ejiro Fenegal and Iniobong Usoro.

Others are, Praise Sanni-Adeniyi, Prudence Chimutuwah, Robert Oniha, Sanjo Lawal and Tumininu Gbebire.

Prudence Chimutuwah, a Zimbabwean presents a striking collage of oil paintings with Zimbabwean decommissioned bank notes, snippets from prints, and letters. The touching surreal portraits by Praise Sanni-Adeniyi reflects the mental and emotional struggles most people encounter on their physical and meta-physical journeys. Also adorning the Wheatbaker, are bold sculptures of Collins Abinoro and Ejiro Fenegal, created out of stone, marble dust, newspaper clippings, and up-cycled cutlery which speak to issues of governance, identity, and spirituality. Works by Ademola Ojo, Aluu Prosper, Robert Oniha, Iniobong Usoro, Sanjo Lawal and Tuminunu Gbebire, are simply, creative pieces exploring various questions we deal with on our life journeys while in search of meaning.

The young artists present a cross-generational analysis of critical themes such as cultural identity and rootedness, the physical, and spiritual quest for homes, and humanity’s yearning for safety, abundance, and a place for unfolding.

The choice of the all-important theme for the summer exhibition according to Majid Biggar, who is also SMO Gallery Manager, is to beam the light on how Nigeria especially, is losing its vibrant youth to foreign countries. “The theme ‘Journeys’ as an expression, was inspired by the current brain drain going on in Africa. The Japa phenomenon is where people leave Nigeria for greener pastures. Over the past years, we realized that this scenario is not limited to particular people in Nigeria. It cuts across fields and demographics. We decided to do an exhibition to explore the trend of why people move and why they are leaving Nigeria. “In our research, we discovered that it is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, some people migrate from Asia and all over the place and we decided to expand the scope of the expression. We are now looking at what is pushing people to leave their country. What are the physical, spiritual, and emotional reasons why people go on this type of journey? You don’t necessarily have to move to go on a journey, it could be a journey of retrospection. There are different types of journey people take.”

Speaking on the artworks he said, “We have paintings, mix media work and sculptures from 10 mid-career and emerging artists from Nigeria and Zimbabwe. The artworks would be on display for two months at Wheatbaker Hotel, which has supported SMO in the past 10 years, allowing us to exhibit in their space.”

Photo caption:

Works on display at the ‘Journeys’ exhibition holding at the Wheatbaker hotel Ikoyi, Lagos.