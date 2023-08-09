Isese crisis in Ilorin: OFF seeks release of Yeye Osun, warns against religious crisis

By Dickson Omobola

Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, yesterday, urged the Kwara State Magistrate Court to release Yeye Osun, Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha and Obalowu Jimoh.

The Yoruba socio-cultural organization renewed the call for the release of the two, insisting that those behind the crisis in Ilorin are agents of destruction.

In a statement made available to the media by the Public Relations Officer, Olajide Odumosu,the Yoruba socio-cultural organization stated the need to respect the secularity of the Nigerian nation, saying the Nigerian Constitution allows the citizens to practice religion of their choices without fear or threat.

OFF’s statement came against the backdrop of the magistrate court order remanding Yeye Osun Efunsetan Abebi and Obalowu Jimoh in custody at Oke-Kura Custodial Centre for 30 days, pending the hearing of the case against them.

The statement reads: “We are raising our voice against the order of the magistrate court to remand Yeye Osun pending the hearing of their case.It is nothing but a travesty of justice and abuse of their rights as Nigerian citizens.

“It is unfortunate that at this time and age of civilization,some people can use religion as tool to abuse other people’s rights and stoke religious crisis.

“Nigeria is a secular nation.It is very unfortunate that some people could be so mean to use religion to create avoidable crisis in Ilorin.

“We are appealing to those behind the crisis not to set Yoruba land ablaze.They should desist from any act that could lead to religious crisis in the state”.

“Religion is a sensitive issue and we must respect the secularity of the Nigerian state.It is sacrosanct.

“I am appealing to all those that are involved in the lingering crisis in Ilorin to seek peace and religious tolerance as a way of addressing the crisis that had been engulfing the state in recent time.

“Justice must prevail and those arraigned must be given fair hearing without any prejudice.

“This is not the time to fan the embers of religious crisis.Nigerians and the whole world are watching and the religious leaders should desist from act that could lead to crisis.”

The OFF chieftain, however, called on the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari to use his position to seek religious peace by calling on those that are bent on using religion to cause disharmony in the town to desist from such act that can set Ilorin on fire.

“Let us seek religious tolerance, both the Muslims and traditional religion believers should go about their religious activities in a civil way, so as to ensure peace in Yoruba land.”