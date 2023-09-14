OPU faults detention of popular online presenter, Talolorun

*Restates calls for release of activist

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, on Thursday, faulted the prolonged detention of popular online presenter and activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun by the Kwara State police command, saying the police is infringing upon the rights of the activist.

OPU, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Victor Adewale, also called for the release of the activist, saying the situation surrounding issue for which the activist was arrested in Ibadan and taken to Ilorin for trial showed that there is more to the detention of the online presenter, who was alleged to have insulted the Emir of Ilorin and causing public disturbance.

While it urged Governor AbdulRahman Abdul Rasaq of Kwara State to intervene and ensure that Talolorun is released, the group condemned the manner by which the the online presenter was arrested, arraigned and detained by the Magistrate Court in Ilorin.

The statement reads: “Talolorun was arrested in Ibadan on August 16 in Ibadan and taken to Ilorin for trial.It is unconstitutional.

“In Nigerian law, if someone is arrested in Ibadan as the case may be, he or she is supposed to be tried in the same Ibadan,the place where the crime was committed.

“For any suspect to be arrested in a place and taken to another state when it is not a civil case to be handled by a Federal High Court is illegal. We must not set a bad presence in this country because of religion.

“The arrest and prolonged detention of the online presenter is an infringement of his right as a Nigerian citizen.

“For instance, his case was reference to a content of sedition, a law that had been abolished by the civilian government.

“We are appealing to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to intervene and ensure that Talolorun that was detained in respect of the Ilorin religious crisis were released.

“Detaining a citizen for 30 days without trial is nothing but an illegal detention.

“It is unconstitutional because it is an infringement on his rights to freedom.

“Talolorun was alleged to have committed offences ranging from defamation of character and causing public disturbance.All the offences have their punishments under the law.

“From the viral video of his arrest in the public domain,it is a calculated attempt to paint the activist as a common criminal. That is cruel and inhumane.

“As a Yoruba diaspora organization presently in 97 countries across the world, we believe that the secularity of the Nigerian nation must be respected at all times, especially, between religious leaders.

“All over the world, issue of religion is a thing of the mind and it is also secondary. Any society that fails to understand the diversity of humanity on issue of religion will continue to experience protracted religious crisis as we experience daily in Nigeria.

“Arresting and detention of a person because of his or her religious belief is nothing but pure religious chauvinism and intolerance.And it is bad for a country like Nigeria.

“So, we are appealing to the Kwara state governor to intervene and ensure that those detained are released for them to enjoy their rights to freedom.”