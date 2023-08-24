How Police, Islamic group tricked Isese worshippers from Ibadan to Ilorin for trial

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The renowned traditional worshipper otherwise known as “Isese” Mr Abdulazeez Adegbola popularly known as Talolohun and Chief Ademola Oluwo Tede unknown to them were tricked into coming and facing trial in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital by their traducers.

Recall that they had taken to several social media handles to attack the critics of the Isese festival in Ilorin, a development that drew the ire of their targets.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Talolohun who reportedly set the Holy Book of Qur’an ablaze and attacked the Islamic religion also poured venoms on the revered monarch, the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, and other renowned Islamic clerics for their opposition to the celebration of Isese in Ilorin in the social media.

It was also gathered that members of a popular Islamic group known as “The Glory of Ilorin” who were pained by their virile attacks succeeded in tracking the suspects to Ibadan, Oyo State capital where they were based.

The Islamic group had reported the matter at the Kwara State Police Command where they were given plainclothes security officers who escorted them to Ibadan to bring them to Ilorin.

Arrowhead of the Islamic group, Sheikh Oniyawo Meta had reportedly approached Abdulazeez Adegbola in Ibadan that he was interested in his cause and allegedly offered him N500,000 (Five Hundred thousand naira) to make him celebrate the well-publicised Isese festival in Ilorin.

Sheikh Oniyawo also promised to provide printed T-shirts and faze caps among others to make the celebration colourful.

It was while they were discussing that the police reportedly arrested him with his accomplice and brought them to Ilorin for trial.

Suspects at the Ilorin Correctional Centre

An Ilorin Upper Court on Wednesday ordered Adegbola and his accomplice, Tede to be remanded at the Correctional Centre Ilorin till September 4, 2023, for further hearing of their case.

Fully armed police officers and other security agencies were in the court to prevent possible breakdown of laws and order when Muslim faithful and Isese worshippers stormed the court when the duo were arraigned before the court over conspiracy to cause crisis in Ilorin which is contrary to sections 96, 113, 391, and 399 of Nigeria Constitution.

Earlier, last Thursday, the duo had been dragged before the Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim court by a group of Islamic clerics known who also ordered them to be remanded at the same Correctional Centre till October 5, 2023.

At the Upper Area court, on Wednesday, Barrister Abolaji Adisa, the Counsel to Alfa Okutagi who is the Plaintiff in another separate case told the court that he brought the suspects to court for defaming his client by calling him a fake Islamic cleric on the social media and lied that his late father approached them for spiritual powers while alive.

Barrister Adisa also accused the suspects that they falsely claimed to have assisted the father of the cleric to get spiritual powers from the Osun goddess when his wife could not conceive to bear children.

Counsel to the suspects Barrister Adedamola Olalekan sponsored by a Yoruba group “Yoruba Lesin” from Lagos state opposed the appearance of the suspects in two courts for the same offence, describing it as abuse of court process.

He urged the Upper Area court to dismiss the case and allow them to appear before the Magistrate court.

Meanwhile, the Counsel to the Plaintiff, Barrister Abolaji Adisa, pleaded with the court for seven days to reply to the submission of the defendants’ Counsel Barrister Adedamola asked for one day.

Magistrate Sunday Adeniyi in his ruling adjourned the case till September 9, 2023 for further hearing.