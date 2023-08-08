‘I am sorry for what happened’, Lauren James apologises for stamp on Alozie

By Ayobami Okerinde

England forward Lauren James has apologised to Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie after she stamped on her in the round of 16 game between Nigeria and England.

James was shown a red card in the 87th minute following a VAR review after a stamp on Alozie.

Vanguard earlier reported that the 21-year-old was forced to deactivate the comments section on her Twitter and Instagram accounts after the game.

In what appears to be a defense for James, Alozie urged fans to forget about the event, saying football is a game of passion.

“Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.” Alozie wrote on her Twitter account.

James quoted the tweet afterwards, apologising to Alozie.

She wrote: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour, and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James will miss England’s quarterfinal tie against Colombia on Saturday and could miss the rest of the tournament.