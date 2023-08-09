‘The game is one of passion, emotion’, Michelle Alozie shows respect for James

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, has expressed her gratitude to God for her World Cup journey and respect for England forward Lauren James after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 encounter between Nigeria and England on Monday.

Nigeria suffered a painful exit as they crashed out of the World Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England.

On her Twitter handle on Tuesday, Alozie gave glory to God following the outcome of the game.

She tweeted, “Self disappointment overcasted with overwhelming pride for my teammates, gratitude for the journey, and glory to God—always.”

The 26-year-old superstar was the most impressive Nigerian player on the field as she dazzled with her brilliant runs and was the bright spark and shining light on both ends (defense and attack), especially in the final stages.

During the game, Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute for violent conduct after she deliberately stamped on Michelle Alozie’s back who creatively dispossessed her.

In an outburst of frustration for being kept quiet and marked out throughout the game by Halimatu Ayinde, the 21-year-old stood on Alozie’s back after losing possession and was rightly shown a red card following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The Chelsea forward came under fire on social media for stepping on Alozie and was forced to deactivate the comments section on her Twitter and Instagram accounts after the game.

However, in a tweet via her Twitter account on Tuesday, Alozie offered her respect to James and pleaded with Nigerians to stop the criticisms as football is a game of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments.

She tweeted, “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage.

“This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

The red card for the rash challenge.”

England forward Lauren James quoted the tweet and apologized for the rash challenge

She wrote: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour, and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James will miss England’s quarterfinal tie against Colombia on Saturday and could miss the rest of the tournament if reviewed via which FIFA’s disciplinary process.

The coach gave Alozie the leeway to bump forward after Lauren James’ red card gave the Falcons a numerical advantage and she utilized the opportunity perfectly. Alozie created a few goalscoring opportunities and almost registered her name on the scoring sheet.

She was also fouled in the final stages by Lucy Bronze and a plethora of England players for her constant threats and stellar runs on goal.

Alozie also contributed immensely to the formidable defense at left-back.