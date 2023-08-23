Lauren James only issued an apology on social media – Michelle Alozie

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie says, contrary to reports that Lauren James reached out to her, the England and Chelsea women’s forward only issued an apology on social media after a stamp on her at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

James was shown a red card in the 87th minute following a VAR check for a stamp on Alozie in England’s 4-2 penalty win in the round of 16 against Nigeria.

After the game, James issued an apology on her Twitter account and was handed a two-game ban by FIFA.

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.



Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.

Speaking on Channels TV Sports Tonight, on Tuesday, Alozie said James only apologized on social media.

No, she didn’t reach out to me; the apology was on Twitter and Instagram.”

The Houston Dash player also stated her reaction to the challenge from James was because she was on a yellow and avoided being sent off in the game.

“I think it was kind of funny how it all came about. After the game, obviously, I was really upset and wasn’t really looking at my phone. So, some of my teammates were like, ‘Michelle, you have to see this photo of you; maybe it would make you smile a little bit’ because I was kind of upset.

“My reaction was because I was on a yellow card, and I didn’t want to react so I don’t get evicted from the game. I just knew after her actions I didn’t have to do much.”

The Super Falcons did not lose any of their games in open play at the tournament despite their elimination in the round of 16.