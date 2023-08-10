England’s Lauren James gets two-game ban for stamp on Alozie

England forward Lauren James received a two-match ban from FIFA on Thursday for the stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie that earned her a red card in the Women’s World Cup last 16.

The 21-year-old Chelsea attacker was sent off in the 87th minute of Monday’s match in Brisbane, which European champions England went on to win on penalties.

She will miss England’s quarter-final against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday as well as a potential semi-final, but would be available to return should the Lionesses reach the final on August 20.

James apologised on Tuesday to Alozie over the incident, tweeting: “All my love and respect to you.”

“I am sorry for what happened,” added James.

Separately, the England team released a statement of their own saying: “Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse.

“It is wholly out of character for her.”