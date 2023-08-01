How single engine aircraft crashed in Lagos

…Pilot, passenger, commuters narrowly escape death

By Prince Okafor

Pandemonium broke out at Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos State, as a light single engine aircraft, turbo 5N-CCQ crashed on a major road and burst into flames.

The incident occurred at about 1:41pm local time, adjacent AP Filling Station, and United Bank For Africa, Oba Akran.

Vanguard gathered ill-fated J4 30 aircraft type with piston engine had only the pilot and a passenger onboard.

Motorist along with commuters scampered for safety as a result of the incident which resulted in traffic gridlock at the scene and adjourning roads.

According to a source from air control tower, the aircraft operated by Air First Hospital and tour crashed from 1500 feet after leaving the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

The source also disclosed that the aircraft was coming in for an emergency landing but hit the light pole after making the circuit

It was also gathered that the aircraft had five hours fuel endurance.

When Vanguard contacted the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, on what was responsible for the incident, they stated that they are not well informed of the details that we should contact the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB.

However, in a swift reaction, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “We have activated our disaster response plan to the above incident which occurred around 1600hrs.

“A helicopter containing four persons including the pilot crash landed in front of the United Bank of Africa branch on the road.

“All four casualties have been retrieved from the aircraft alive. They have been transferred to hospital for further care.

The area has been cordoned off and is being blanketed to prevent a secondary incident. All Emergency Responders are on scene.”

Meanwhile, the management of Air Peace, has disclosed that the aircraft does not belong to them.

According to the airline spokesperson, Stanley Oliseh, “Our attention has been drawn to a tweet misinforming the public that the helicopter that crashed around Oba Akran, Ikeja, today, was an Air Peace aircraft.

“This is totally untrue and misleading as we do not have helicopters and none of our aircraft was involved in any crash. Air Peace operates Boeing 777s, Embraer 195-E2s, ERJ-145s, Dornier 328, Airbus 320s and Boeing 737s- no helicopter in our fleet.

“It is emphatically important people get their facts right before publishing. Members of the public are urged to disregard the tweet as it clearly misrepresents the Air Peace brand.”