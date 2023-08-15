Herdsmen kill 2 teachers, injure 2 others in Plateau school

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Two teachers have been confirmed killed, a Vice Principal and one other staff seriously injured at the BECO Comprehensive School, Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred, yesterday after herdsmen allegedly forced their way into the school premises for their cow to graze but were stopped by security men on duty when the teachers approached to plead with the herders to vacate the premises, the herders reportedly brought out guns, shot and killed them.

State Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo, who was contacted said he was yet to get any information from the Divisional Police Officer in Riyom but the school principal, Mr Dantoro Gyang confirmed the attack.

He said the staff of the school were on routine meetings at 2 p.m., yesterday, when some herdsmen led their cow into the premises for grazing but were confronted by the security men on duty.

He said: “While the security men interrogated them on why they grazed into the school premises, the staff came out of the meeting to see what was happening. We were trying to engage them on the need to vacate the school premises, two of them suddenly brought out guns and instantly killed two of my teachers.

“The Vice-Principal (Administration), Mr. Dalyop Ibrahim, and one other person were shot on the abdomen. As I am talking to you now, one of those injured is presently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Riyom, while the vice principal was taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital.”

However, President of the Berom Youth Moulders, BYM, Solomon Dalyop, lamented the incident, saying: “Until open grazing is banned, the herdsmen will continue to terrorise the people of the state and the Middle Belt as a whole.”