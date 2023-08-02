Guber polls: We’ll win Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa PDP boasts

PDP and its colour flags

John Alechenu, Abuja

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party have expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

The party leaders spoke at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for the three states as well as the presentation of certificates of return to the party’s three governorship candidates, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, in his remarks described the inauguration as historic noting that the chances of the party emerging victorious were brighter than ever.

He said, “ We will have Bayelsa, we will have Imo and we will have Kogi. These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor. I want to challenge everyone in this country to look at the states governed by PDP governors viz-a-viz the other parties. We have always excelled.

“Today marks another historic day for the PDP in its political development. As we inaugurate the National Campaign Council for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, I want to say a few things to members of these campaign councils.

“You’ve been carefully selected to go into these states and saddled with the campaigns. We don’t expect less from you because before you were selected, you were found very capable and we expect nothing other than victory.

“You are going in at a time whereby the country as it is, everybody is feeling the burden of the mistakes that have happened in this country.

“What is expected of you is go there and remind them that this is not what we bargained for and that there is a time God in his infinite mercy, always give us to change the course of history, and this is the time.

“To you that are going to Kogi and Imo states, remind them that it has not been like that before they made a mistake to where they are today. There are times and opportunities to change and there’s no better time than now.”

Damagun also charged members of the committee to go out and “conquer.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the party’s

National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who also spoke shortly after the presentation of certificates of return to the three candidates said, “We are here to present certificates of return to our three candidates for Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

“The party is sure of coming victorious. As you are aware, we are presenting Gov Duoye Diri for Bayelsa State; our own National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Imo State and My own brother, Senator Dino Melaye for Kogi State.

“As you heard yesterday at the court, the judge said Nigeria needs a lot of prayers. We need prayers for these three candidates to win this election.”

On his part, Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, who is seeking reelection on the party’s ticket said, “PDP is very sure of victory in Bayelsa State. We don’t have any internal crisis in the PDP in Bayelsa State.

“This is a governorship election in Bayelsa State and so, we are well organized. We have more members of the opposition coming into PDP in Bayelsa State.

“Those are no issues in Bayelsa State. Bayelsa PDP is very strong, vibrant and poised the win the election.

“If I should give you a scale, it would be like 80-20. Bayelsans have resolved unanimously that PDP as exemplified by me, you don’t need to change players in a winning team. Bayelsans are very resolute about that and I just want to say thank you. We will do it again.”

The party’s candidate for the Imo State election, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, in his remarks said, “Imo is traditionally PDP State. What you have there now is a product of the court. I am back to reclaim the mandate of the PDP.”

His Kogi State counterpart, Sen.Dino Melaye, said, “I just want to announce that as far as this election is concerned in Kogi State, APC is history. APC has gone to oblivion.

“PDP is the party to beat in Kogi State and I assure the people of Kogi State, that my name is Daniel and Daniel is used to taming lions. I befriend lions, I kiss lions and subdue lions.”

Speaking in solidarity with the contestants, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said, “The chances of the PDP in the three states are very great because we are bringing light all the way and you know when the light comes, darkness vanishes.”