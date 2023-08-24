Four killed, six injured in US bar shooting

No fewer than four people were killed, while six others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a biker bar in southern California, the United States.

According to BBC, the gunman was among the four who died in the shooting at Cook’s Corner in Orange County, police said.

County fire chief, Brian Fennessy said two of the six who were injured are in critical condition.

The shooting took place at 19:00 local time (02:00 GMT) as the bar was offering an $8 (£6.30) spaghetti night and a rock music show, which were advertised on the bar’s Facebook page.

The report said it was believed that the incident may have started as a domestic incident between the gunman – said to be a retired law enforcement officer – and his wife.

At least one weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Orange County supervisor Katrina Foley said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard”.

Senator Dave Min from Orange County said he was “devastated” by the news.

“Our district is one of the safest areas in the country, and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings,” he said.

Cook’s Corner is a popular stop for bikers driving through the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.