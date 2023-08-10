Emulate ideals of KU8 Consortium of Institutions in Kwara

Sooko Omoniyi, Kemade Elugbaju receiving an award from the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, on behalf of Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja the second.

….Ooni of Ife tasks stakeholders

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Ooni of ife, His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 has tasked stakeholders in education sector in Nigeria to emulate the ideals of KU8 Consortium of Institutions in Kwara, galvanised for the improvement of education in Nigeria vire strong ties with the immediate communities.

The renowned First Class monarch said this in the goodwill message delivered by his representative, Sooko(Dr)Kemade Elugbaju at the auditorium of the University of Ilorin on Tuesday at the opening of the maiden three days conference.

Sooko Kemade Elugbaju said at the occasion,”I bring to you warm greetings from my father, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni (Dr.) ADEYEYE ENIITAN OGUNWUSI, OJAJA THE SECOND.

Baba noted that KU8 Consortium of 8 institutions of higher technical and practical learning with public outlook and having the vision to be model to all other Universities globally, Kabiyesi sends his Royal blessings.”

He noted that “KU8 has laid a foundation for Universities in other states in the country to follow; hence, KU8 is already leading to show the way and showing others to lead.”

“On Kabiyesi’s directive, I congratulate all the participating Universities for this giant stride and pray that your ways shall please God. TRULY, YOU ARE THE BEST. The fact that we have the likes of the coordinating Vice-Chancellor of the KU8, Professor Wahab Egbewole SAN, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, Mallam Yusuf Alli SAN, Professor Ojuade (Vice-Chancellor, Ojaja University), Prof Muheeb Omolayo Opeloye and a host of other eggheads who are all alumni of UNILORIN and all of whom I have had cause to relate with in one way or the other, I can attest to the fact that they stand tall in any position you find them. Sure bet, other members of the KU8 are the best.”

Speaking on the maiden conference of KU8 , Professor Egbewole said that, “In response to the need to promote development through cooperation, KU8 was formed at the University of Ilorin on January 11, 2023.

“While addressing my colleagues, the eight of whom were present, I noted that one of the dangers posed by globalisation is the neglect of self, the immediate, and an obsession with the other, the foreign.

“While many of us have active collaborations with foreign universities, we are complete strangers to our neighbours whereas international recognition should always be complemented by local relevance”.

Egbewole however urged the members of the union to be more committed to their various localities so as to transform the university education in the country.

The conglomerate Eight universities based in Kwara state are the University of Ilorin,host university, Alhikma University, Ilorin, Summit University in Offa, Landmark University in OmuAran and Ojaja University,Eiyenkorin ilorin of which the monarch is the ProChancellor.

Others are Ahman Patigi University in Patigi, Thomas Adewumi Oko-Irese, and Kwara State University, Malete also in Kwara state.