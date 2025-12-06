Ooni launches Ojaja University

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on Saturday launched Ojaja University, Ile-Ife Campus, describing it as a model for educational reform in the country.

The event took place at the University’s campus, Ile-Ife, as part of the activities marking the 10th Coronation Anniversary of Ooni Ogunwusi.

Speaking at the event, the traditional ruler described the university as a legacy project, non-profit making.

Oba Ogunwusi appreciated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III CFR, for the positive impact he has been contributing to his life.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto commended the Ooni for investing in education, health, among other sectors.

“I thanked Almighty Allah during our time that we have people like you who is really committed to enhancing the life of our people,” the Sultan said.

In his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Ojaja University, Prof. Lere Baale, disclosed that the university was not just an educational institution but a cultural embassy.

Baale further disclosed that the university is a centre for African leadership renewal and a home for entrepreneurs, scientists, agriculturalists and cultural scholars.

The Vice-Chancellor of Ojaja University, Eyenkorin, Ilorin, Kwara, Prof. Jeleel Ojuade, commended the establishment of the university, describing it as a tool for generational empowerment.

Dignitaries at the event include: Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi; Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedeji; and Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole.

Others are: Iyalaje Oodua, Chief Toyin Kolade; Yeye Bobajiro Oodua, Dr Afolashade Shona-Aluko among others.

Vanguard News