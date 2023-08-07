Home » Education » Candidates can simultaneously check WASSCE results, certificate
Education

August 7, 2023

Candidates can simultaneously check WASSCE results, certificate

Names: WAEC withdraws certificates of 10 candidates over impersonation

WASSCE scratch cad

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has revealed that the release of results for the 2023 West African  Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, can now be accessed alongside the certificate of candidates who took the examination.

In a press briefing on Monday, the body through the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan explained that: ” I am happy to announce that candidates who sat for the 2023 WASSCE and have no pending issue can assess their results including their certificates.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.