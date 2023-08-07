Candidates can simultaneously check WASSCE results, certificate

WASSCE scratch cad

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has revealed that the release of results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, can now be accessed alongside the certificate of candidates who took the examination.

In a press briefing on Monday, the body through the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan explained that: ” I am happy to announce that candidates who sat for the 2023 WASSCE and have no pending issue can assess their results including their certificates.”