Brickhall School wins African Olympiad Maths gold medal

Miss Amanda Odo Lotachi of Brickhall School, Abuja has emerged winner of the recently concluded African Mathematics Olympiad Competition in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

For the feat, the school was rewarded with cash gifts, a gold medal for the primary six pupil, Lotachi Odo Amanda, who represented the school, and other recognition for the school and the mathematics teacher.

At the presentation of the awards to the school and the pupil, students and teachers of the school, including the executive director, Nneka Emodi-Eze, expressed their joy and appreciation to the pupil for representing the school well.

Emodi-Eze, who later presented the items to other students in a brief ceremony in the school, described Lotachi and others who have made the school proud in different engagements as great ambassadors of the school who have registered its name in book of victory.

She said: “This has brought joy to the entire school community. This is, undoubtedly, the evidence of extra work that both the students and teachers have put in place to better our students, academically and otherwise.