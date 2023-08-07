Home » News » BREAKING: Senate confirms 45 of 48 ministerial nominees; fails to confirm El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete
News

August 7, 2023

BREAKING: Senate confirms 45 of 48 ministerial nominees; fails to confirm El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete

By Henry  Umoru 

ABUJA- THE Senate, has confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Senate failed to confirm the nomination  of the immediate  past  Governor  of Kaduna  State and the ministerial  nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam  Nasir El-Rufai as a minister  of the Federal  Republic  of  Nigeria.

After its seven days of screening  of the forty nine ministerial  nominees  sent to it for screening  by President Tinubu,  the Senate  did not also confirm the appointment  of the former Deputy Governor  of Taraba  State and a Ministerial  nominee  from the State,  Senator  Abubakar Danladi.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber  is one of the Ministerial  nominees from Delta State,  Stella Okotete.

According  to the President  of  the  Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio,  the Senate did not clear because of security reports that must be cleared. 

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nomination  of the immediate  past   Governor  of Rivers State,  Nyesom  Wike,  the Deputy Majority Senate Leader and former Governor  of Ebonyi State,  Senator Dave Umahi; former Minister  of state,  Labour  and  Employment,  Festus  Keyamo,  SAN, Lateef  Fagbemi,  SAN; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, and Dele Alake as Ministers Designate.

Forty five out of forty eight nominees  sent were confirmed.

Details later…

