Breaking: FG to shutdown MMIA from October 1

By Prince Okafor

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has directed all international airlines to vacate the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, from October 1, 2023.

This became necessary according to him, to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister disclosed this during a tour at the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed

The minister while speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal, MMIA terminal two constructed by the Chinese company.

Keyamo also suspended all contracts, projects, concessions in the sector until further notice.

He said: “All airlines should vacate the MMIA before the 1st of October, 2023 and relocate to MMIA terminal two.