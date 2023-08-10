BBNaija All Stars: Parrot exposes Doyin’s ‘fat idiot’ comment about Kiddwaya [Video]

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Parrot, a latest twist in the Big Brother Naija All Stars (BBNaija All Stars Parrot) house, has exposed a series of conversations including Doyin referring to Kidwayya as a ‘fat idiot’ while conversing with her friend, Ilebaye.

In a funny twist, the parrot spoke on Thursday as all housemates were startled while listening to the revelation about several gossips that have ensued in the house.

The parrot revealed Seyi’s conversation where he referred to Doyin as a dirty and stinking girl whose parents have refused to train well.

It also told on Seyi, saying Venita called Doyin, Ilebaye’s puppet master for always instigating her.

Parrot need to be using this housemate voice tone to reveal this gossips Abeg😂😂😂😂#bbnaijaAllstars #bbnaija

Similarly, the BBNaija All Stars Parrot exposed the conversation between Doyin and Ilebaye, the drunk housemates, discussing their boyfriends’ approval of a relationship in the house.

Doyin called Kiddwaya a ‘fat idiot’ who she once admired, adding that she refused to play a love game with Ike because she is hard to understand and he will ‘be on his knees sucking my toes every day.’

Doyin added that her man would not understand engaging in a relationship in the house, while Ilebaye said she can kiss anyone because she thinks a kiss is just a kiss.

However, Ilebaye also said her boyfriend would feel embarrassed about her listening to Doyin’s funny comments.

Wow! Doyin has just denied calling Kiddwaya a fat idiot after the parrot exposed her a few mins ago 😮 #bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars

After the BBNaija All Stars Parrot exposure, Seyi has confessed and apologized to Doyin, while Ilebaye and her friend, Doyin, also confirmed that they made the statements as Doyin apologised to Kiddwaya.