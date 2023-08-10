BBNaija All Stars: CeeC is disrespectful, must leave – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has accused colleague, CeeC of being disrespectful and lacking emotional intelligence.

Tolani made this known to a fellow housemate and Head of House, Ike Onyema while registering her displeasure about CeeC’s attitude during a film shooting task.

According to Tolani, CeeC should be removed from the set as she is quick to switch up on her colleagues.

She said, ”If it was just Pere, i will be okay, but CeeC she is just very disrespectful. We are going to have to remove CeeC, it can be Pere and someone else. Please, I will rather have us take out CeeC, because at this point, I don’t think she has emotional intelligence, she is very quick to turn on people.”

Recall that the film-shooting task has been fraught with confrontations and controversies with Uriel, Venita, Adekunle, Pere and Angel so far embroiled in different disputes.