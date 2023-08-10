BBNaija All Stars: CeeC is disrespectful, must leave – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has accused colleague, CeeC of being disrespectful and lacking emotional intelligence.
Tolani made this known to a fellow housemate and Head of House, Ike Onyema while registering her displeasure about CeeC’s attitude during a film shooting task.
According to Tolani, CeeC should be removed from the set as she is quick to switch up on her colleagues.
She said, ”If it was just Pere, i will be okay, but CeeC she is just very disrespectful. We are going to have to remove CeeC, it can be Pere and someone else. Please, I will rather have us take out CeeC, because at this point, I don’t think she has emotional intelligence, she is very quick to turn on people.”
Recall that the film-shooting task has been fraught with confrontations and controversies with Uriel, Venita, Adekunle, Pere and Angel so far embroiled in different disputes.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.