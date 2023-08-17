ABEA applauds Tinubu’s creation of Blue Economy Ministry, appointment of Minister

In a move hailed as visionary and forward-looking, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has received a commendation from the Africa Blue Economy Alliance (ABEA) for establishing a dedicated ministry to drive the development of the blue economy and marine resources.

ABEA, a coalition of professionals, scholars, civil society organisations, and activists striving for sustainable development across Africa, lauded the decision.

In a statement issued from the organisation’s secretariat in Nairobi and signed by interim secretary Ms Juanita Njiru, ABEA expressed its enthusiastic support for the creation of the new ministry.

The organisation pledged to offer technical assistance to Nigeria in crafting a comprehensive and all-encompassing strategy for advancing the country’s blue economy.

ABEA emphasised Nigeria’s substantial blue economy potential, noting that it could emerge as a promising alternative to the country’s heavy reliance on crude oil if effectively harnessed.

Citing data from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, ABEA revealed that the estimated value of Nigeria’s untapped blue economy potential is a remarkable $296 billion.

This figure underscores the immense prospects within the sector, offering the potential to generate substantial employment opportunities, mainly catering to the burgeoning youth population, notably in the Niger Delta region, the organisation said.

ABEA further underscored that the blue economy approach aligns perfectly with sustainable development goals, offering a pragmatic avenue for addressing pressing issues such as climate change and environmental vulnerabilities.

ABEA also appreciated President Tinubu for selecting Hon. Olabunmi Tunji-Ojo as the Minister responsible for the blue economy portfolio.

The organisation praised Tunji-Ojo as a seasoned professional with the requisite skills and expertise to propel advancements in this novel field.

ABEA called upon Nigeria to forge collaborations with pertinent United Nations agencies, such as the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union, to ensure that the nation’s initiatives are well-aligned with global and continental realities.

The alliance’s statement urged the newly appointed Minister to focus efforts on the Niger Delta region, though not exclusively.

ABEA encouraged Tunji-Ojo to work closely with entities like the Niger Delta Development Commission and state governments, leveraging ongoing initiatives to nurture economic opportunities in rural communities beyond the confines of oil.