WWC: 5 England players Super Falcons should look out for

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face England in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria drawn in Group B alongside Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland finished second with 5 points, recording two goalless draws and a 3-2 win against co-hosts Australia.

On the other hand, the Three Lionesses were drawn in Group D alongside Denmark, Haiti, and China and collected all available nine points to set up a clash against Nigeria.

Below are five England players the Super Falcons need to be wary of in a bid to reach a record quarter-final.

Lauren James

The Chelsea Women forward and sister of England fullback Reece James has established herself as one of the most exciting young prospects in the game.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 33 appearances for her club last season as they won the Women’s Super League for the fourth successive season. She has scored three goals in the tournament so far. She’s definitely the player the Falcons defense has to be wary of.

Alessi Russo

Russo is one of the most prolific forwards in the Women’s Super League (WSL), scoring 10 league goals for Manchester United Women in the 22–23 season.

She opened the scoring in England’s 6-1 win over China in their last group game. She’s forms a great partnership with Lauren James for the Lionesses.

Rachel Daly

England’s forward #09 Rachel Daly crosses the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

England is definitely a team with a lot of attacking prowess. The 31-year-old had a successful season with Aston Villa Women last season.

She won the golden boot last season in the WSL after scoring 22 goals. She was also named the WSL’s Player of the season. She also scored in the 6-1 win over China.

Georgia Stanway

The 24-year-old is one of three players playing outside the WSL on the England team. The Bayern Munich midfielder opened England’s account at the tournament via a penalty in the 1-0 win over Haiti.

Stanway is a midfielder with a good range of passing and an eye for goals. She scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.

Lucy Bronze

England’s defender #02 Lucy Bronze (C) is challenged by Denmark’s forward #17 Rikke Madsen (back) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The Barcelona Femeni right back is one of the most experienced players at the tournament. She was part of the Barcelona side that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season.

Bronze is versatile and can be a threat when going forward. She’s also good at crossing the ball into the box for assists.

The Three Lionesses are a compact team and one of the favorites to win the tournament. The Super Falcons must avoid mistakes in the game if they want to make the quarterfinals.