How Super Falcons can win World Cup — Ajibade

Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has outlined what Nigeria must do to evolve from continental champions to FIFA Women’s World Cup winners.

‎Ajibade who Spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the team’s reception by President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Monday, said there was need for structural support for the team.

‎NAN reports that the 10-time WAFCON champions have long dominated African football but have struggled to replicate that success on the global stage.

‎Their best World Cup result remain a quarter-final finish.

At the Olympics, they have also failed to break past the last eight.

‎Ajibade, a former Atlético Madrid Femenino star said the team’s recent WAFCON triumph in Morocco proved they can aim higher if given the right backing.

‎She called for urgent investment in facilities, professional conditions, and tournament preparation to elevate the team’s global standing.

‎”We want to be global contenders, not just local champions. We have dominated in Africa and it is time to take it to the world stage.

‎”So, all we need to do is just support and to keep promoting women football and set the platform for generations to come.

‎”When we talk of support, I am talking about proper preparations for tournaments and proper professional conditions for players,” she said.

‎Ajibade said that the warm reception from President Tinubu was a major morale boost that could inspire greater achievements.

‎”Our vision is bold. We want to become the best women’s football team in the world.

‎”We dream of standing at the top of the global stage, not just as competitors, but as champions.”

‎She emphasised the importance of world-class training infrastructure and player welfare to sustain success.

‎”To achieve this, we only seek the continued and enhanced support of the NFF, NSC and the Federal Government.

‎”With your partnership, we can have world-class training facilities, and we will be able to prepare in the best way possible, and create a pathway for the next generation of Super Falcons to score even higher.

‎”Together, we can show the world that Nigeria is not just a participant in global football, but a leader.” Ajibade said.

‎NAN reports that the Super Falcons have featured in every FIFA Women’s World Cup since 1991, reaching the knockout stage on three occasions – 1999 in (U.S.), 2019 in (France) and 2023 (Australia and New Zealand).

‎In their last outing in 2023, they stretched two-time European champions England to a penalty shootout in the second round. (NAN)