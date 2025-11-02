Esther Okoronkwo OON: The Super Falcons’ WAFCON Heroine and a Symphony in Motion

After a heartbreaking finish to Morocco’s 2022 WAFCON campaign, the Atlas Lionesses came into the next tournament determined to claim their first-ever trophy.

Their meteoric rise had made them one of Africa’s most formidable forces, with progress evident across all age groups in both men’s and women’s football.

Morocco stood on the brink of history, about to lift the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown for the first time. But then one player flipped the script, sparking the Nigerian Super Falcons to orchestrate the greatest comeback in WAFCON final history. That player was none other than Esther Ijeoma Okoronkwo.

Down by two goals, with the stadium and the continent watching, Esther Okoronkwo stood tall and refused to let history slip through her fingers. Leading the Super Falcons, she orchestrated what would go down as the WAFCON version of a “Remontada”, transforming despair into ecstasy. Her perfectly taken penalty and two precision assists didn’t just secure Nigeria’s WAFCON La Décima, they announced to the world a Woman of the Match masterclass.

Born on 27 March 1997 in Abia State, Nigeria, Esther’s love affair with football began at the age of five, chasing her older brother and his friends through the dusty streets, begging for a chance to play. Tears often followed when she was left out, but the fire in her heart only grew stronger. That passion propelled her to Richmond, Texas, with her sister, where she would begin a journey from after-school kickabouts to professional football stardom.

Esther honed her craft at John and Randolph Foster High School before moving to Northeast Texas Community College and then Lamar University. In 2018, while transitioning schools, she suffered a devastating ACL injury, sidelining her for eleven grueling months. Yet her spirit never wavered.

Post-recovery, Esther trained with NWSL’s Houston Dash while Nigeria readied for the 2021 WNT Summer Series. Fate intervened when visa issues kept some players from arriving on time, Esther was called up to the Super Falcons, and even in her debut, a handful of minutes in a 1–0 loss to Jamaica was enough to catch the eye of scouts in France. That call led to her first professional contract with AS Saint-Étienne in the Arkema Division 1.

Tragedy struck again shortly after she arrived in France: a second ACL tear dashed her hopes of playing in WAFCON 2022. Heartbreaking as it was because her first professional season was ruined, Esther did what champions do. She rebuilt, stronger, faster, and hungrier. Six months of relentless rehab in France saw her return ahead of schedule, defying even her doctors.

Despite missing her first major tournament, Esther refused to let setbacks define her. She played briefly in Spain before moving to China to secure more game time. Through it all, Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum stayed in touch, calling her to camps and nurturing her talent, the guidance she credits as pivotal in her journey.

By 2023, Esther was unstoppable. She featured in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2024 Olympics, and the delayed 2024 WAFCON in Morocco. But it was the 2024 WAFCON where she carved her name in gold.

Subbed off the bench in all three group-stage matches, she recorded assists in the first two games. But all the group stage matches were warm-up knockout rounds. In the quarterfinals, she scored a goal and provided two assists; in the semifinals, she added another assist.

And then came the final against Morocco. Down 2–0 at halftime, the stadium tense with anticipation, Esther gathered her teammates in the locker room. “We are the number-one team in Africa for a reason,” she reminded them. The determination in her eyes spoke louder than words: she would not lose her first major final.

The second half became legendary. Esther scored a crucial goal, delivered two pinpoint assists, and led Nigeria through one of the greatest comebacks in WAFCON final history. Named Finals MVP, her performance lit up social media across continents and cemented her legacy as a Super Falcons icon.

And She has kept up her performance further with her strike and contributions which saw Nigeria beat Benin Republic to qualify for the next major competition in Morocco.

At club level, Esther dominates with AFC Toronto in the Northern Super League. This season, she’s played 20 games, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists, earning the league’s top assists leader title. Her vision, technical precision, and ability to find pockets of space in the tightest defenses make her a tactical marvel. She also set up the dramatic last-minute winner that sealed AFC Toronto’s regular-season victory.

Off the pitch, Esther is grounded. She enjoys Nigerian delicacies like pounded yam with okra and listens to Afrobeats before matches to focus her mind. Her performance this season has earned her a nomination for African Best Female Footballer of the Year (2025), competing against heavyweights such as Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Zambia’s 2024 winner Barbra Banda, and Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaâ Mssoudy.

All season, Esther has been an impact player with consistency you can take as a collateral to the bank, her confidence on the ball gives you an assurance worth more than what the 30BG sang about. Her eyes like the Falcon can find spaces in the tightest of defences. Talk about her foot like the deer which needs no measurement to deliver precise, detailed, accurate, and unswerving set-pieces. With dead balls, her kinematics are awe-inspiring!

To crown it all, her football orchestration and how she paints the pitch with vision, creating sparks is an absolute delight to the eyes.

Esther Ijeoma Okoronkwo is more than a footballer. She is a symphony in motion. The football world is privileged to witness her talent today, and for many years to come, as she continues to redefine what it means to be a champion.

By Ifeoluwa PNV

Lagos Based Sports Commentator.