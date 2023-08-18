2,300 soldiers for poll — Imo REC

By Chidi Nkwopara

No fewer than 2,300 soldiers will be deployed for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State. The Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Sylvia Agu, disclosed this yesterday, during a media round table, organized in Owerri for journalists, by the International Press Centre, IPC, in collaboration with the European Union, EU.

Her words: “Insecurity, no doubt, remains an issue. It is, however, a thing of joy that the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier General Sani Suleiman, has promised to deploy enough security personnel to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

“Indeed, he promised that over 2,300 soldiers will be deployed to the state, during the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election. He made the promise when the Commission had a meeting with security agencies in the state.”

Irregularities marred general polls

Reacting to queries raised by discussants, Professor Agu admitted that the last Presidential, National Assembly, and House of Assembly elections in the state were marred with irregularities and insecurity.

Her words: “I acknowledge that there were observable irregularities and security issues, during the last Presidential, National and State Assembly elections.

“I urge the Imo electorate to avail themselves of the forthcoming electoral opportunity, to exercise their franchise, without any fear of molestation by the non-state actors.

“Amid insecurity in the state, we did our best to ensure a seamless and hitch-free election. I came to Imo State, one month before the general election and I was getting myself acquainted with the political environment. The burden was too much on me.

65per cent of INEC staff withdraws services

“My staff is apprehensive of the security situation in the state and I tell you right now, about 65 percent of my ad-hoc staff have withdrawn their services because of insecurity. We are starting all over again to recruit new officers for the forthcoming election.

“I will tell you without mincing words that the last election in the state was not influenced by any individual or group. The only challenge INEC had was the issue of insecurity, as I said earlier.”