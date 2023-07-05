Why we can’t implement 40% increment on electricity tariff — PHEDC

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, has stated that it cannot, at the moment, effect the planned 40% increment on electricity tariff.

This was as the power distribution firm revealed that it had hit 57% growth rate in metering of its customers, adding that 285,000 of them are still unmetered.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Dr. Benson Uwheru, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, during a media parley to mark one year anniversary of the firm’s operation under his watch as MD.

Speaking, Uwheru disclosed that PHED cannot at the moment effect increase in electricity tariff in its franchise areas, adding that the firm has not been asked to implement the increase.

Uwheru noted that the Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has not urged them to implement the increment, adding it was still working with its known tariff system.

He said: “The tariff has not been implemented. There is no order for us to implement the increments, so we are still using our old tariff.

“We are putting a human face to the business. We are showing empathy. We are showing trust and we are empowering our people.”

The MD said the distribution company has within one year made significant impact in power supply to its customers and achieved result because of effective collaborations.

He said its tripod pillar of transportation is being achieved, adding that the vision of PHED is to become the number one electricity distribution company in the nation and that the vision is constantly placed ahead.

He said: “Customer service is a pillar of our transformation. We want to appreciate our customers across the states of our operation. The results we have achieved today are by the dedication of our customers.

“Our service delivery has continued to improve day to day. The steps we took last year have improved our delivery even in our franchise areas.

“We wanted to achieve operation efficiency and standardisation. We want to prove our processes through technology. We recorded significant improvement in the last one year.”