Sanwo-Olu promotes Ogunbanwo, five others as perm secs

New appointees to be inaugurated Thursday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Olatunbosun Sunday Ogunbanwo and five others as permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Ogunbanwo, a media relations and public communication professional, was until his elevation the Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The appointments were announced in a circular dated October 13, 2026, with reference number CIR/HOS/’26/071, signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

According to Agoro, the appointments take immediate effect.

He said the appointments were part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen its policy implementation machinery.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are scheduled to be inaugurated by Sanwo-Olu on Thursday at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.