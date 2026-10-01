Top Inspiring Business Leaders of Excellence Driving Nigeria’s Economic Growth:  Hygeia HMO

Mr John Iwuajoku Managing Director Hygeia Hmo

To Celebrate Inspiring business leaders of Excellence driving Nigeria’s Economic growth Chioma kachi sat with the professional par excellence in person of Mr John Iwuajoku Managing Director Hygeia Hmo to discuss the business journey so far.

1 . Can you share your insights on how you became one of Nigeria’s Leading Male Figures in your industry?

John is a consummate finance, insurance and digital transformation expert with over 27 years’ professional experience in banking, technology and insurance industry.

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Hygeia HMO, one of the biggest Health Maintenance Organization in Nigeria. At Hygeia HMO He oversees the strategic growth initiatives.

2. Nigeria’s health insurance penetration remains relatively low, while many Nigerians still pay out of pocket for healthcare. What fundamental changes must HMOs make to move health insurance from a product people buy reluctantly to a service Nigerians actively value?

Health insurance is transitioning from a reluctant purchase to a valuable service. The essential shift required is a shift in thinking, from selling a product to providing a service. For too long in Nigeria, insurance has been promoted as a guarantee against an uncertain future, leading individuals to buy insurance grudgingly. A couple of modifications need to be made to make Nigerian see this as a valuable investment

Firstly, we must shift from being reactive to illness to being proactive about health.



People prefer what they have experienced rather than what they have been promised. When the enrollee obtains a concrete health benefit in the first month, such as a health screening, consultation, or a wellness check, the premium becomes the cost of gaining health, rather than merely disease insurance. This entails generating visible, immediate return from expenditures in basic care, preventative screening, and health education.



Secondly, we need to close the trust gap. Many Nigerians have experienced delays, denials, and unclear procedures. Transparency is critical to regaining trust—clear benefit packages, predictable claims payment deadlines for providers, and a customer experience that respects participants as individuals rather than insurance numbers.



When a member can plainly identify what they are covered for and providers know they will be paid fairly and on time, the ecosystem heals itself.

Thirdly, we must make access easy. The friction in the existing system, including paperwork, hospital waits, and claim verification delays, creates discontent. Ease is perceived as valuable. The more we make healthcare more accessible, whether through a digital wallet, a mobile app, or telemedicine that eliminates the need for travel, the more the service speaks for itself.



Finally, health insurance should be experiential. Nigerians will like it when it feels like a partner in their well-being rather than a disaster-prevention plan.



3. With rising healthcare costs, inflation and increasing pressure on healthcare providers, how can HMOs maintain affordable premiums without compromising the quality of care available to enrollees?

This is the standard strain that any HMO encounters, which is compounded in Nigeria by double-digit inflation and growing provider costs. The solution is not to reduce quality, but to include efficiency throughout the entire value chain. There are a couple of levers that can be considered.

The first concerns the economics of provider networks. Rather than spread ourselves too thin, we negotiate reasonable, volume-based fees with a carefully vetted network of providers. With a concentrated network, we can increase patient volume for better pricing while maintaining quality through rigorous credentialing and audits. It is a narrow but deep network, rather than a vast but shallow one.

The second step is to change the care mix toward preventative and primary care. It is a solid rule of thumb that every naira invested in prevention saves several in therapy. “We reduce high-cost claims that drive up premiums by screening early, managing chronic conditions before they become severe, and promoting incentives for healthy lifestyles.” This ensures affordability and quality simultaneously.

The third option is data-driven underwriting and fraud detection. Fraud and exaggerated claims account for a significant portion of healthcare costs in our market. We reduce waste by using data analytics to properly spot patterns, validate claims, and price risk.

4. The Future of Health Insurance: As technology, telemedicine, data analytics and preventive healthcare reshape healthcare delivery, what innovations do you believe will have the greatest impact on Nigeria’s HMO industry over the next five years, and is the industry ready to embrace them?

The three breakthroughs that I believe will have the most influence on Nigeria’s HMO business in the next five years are data-driven preventive healthcare, telemedicine at scale, and interoperable digital infrastructure. The great news about all this, is that they are all interconnected.

Data-driven preventive health care will transform the way we price, manage, and provide care. As we collect more data on enrollees’ health, we will be able to transition from population-based policies to fully tailored interventions—identifying

who is at risk, acting early, and keeping individuals healthy for longer. This is the most significant chance to bend the cost curve.

Telemedicine and remote care will significantly improve access, especially in areas where expert care is concentrated in a few towns. The pandemic has shown that it works, and over the next five years, it will become an everyday route, bring patients and care closer together while alleviating pressure on our overburdened facilities.

The quiet enabler is interoperable digital infrastructure, which serves as a shared digital backbone for frictionless data interchange among enrollees, providers, and payers. For many years, our industry has struggled with fragmentation. When this standardization is implemented, it will result in increased efficiency, openness, and confidence at the systemic level.

The industry is partially ready for this with various players deploying appreciable capital at telemedicine and data capabilities. It will however require more than this. Regulatory alignment, reskilling the workforce and redefining processes and customer journeys. Players that fully embrace this culture change and digital transformation will emerge winners.

5. What is your approach to talent development and building a strong team at Hygeia HMO

The Nigerian talent pool’s health insurance problem is more than simply a lack of people. There is a lack of hybrid professionals—those who understand actuarial science as well as clinical protocols, claims adjudication, provider network economics, and regulatory environments. At Hygeia HMO, we have deployed a multi prong approach to talent development. This includes the establishment of Hygeia Academy, where we continually nurture, reskill and upskill staff and maintain a wet pipeline of trainees to ensure quality human resource complement at all times.

We have equally created different levers to drive quality human resource sustainability. This includes rotation through claims, provider management, and operations on a regular basis and in a structured manner, robust data and analytics team, adoption of balance score card to drive honest performance evaluation, value creating pay structure, amongst others.

6. Given the peculiarities of the Nigerian business environment, what are the challenges faced in your sector and how have you been able to address those challenges as an organization.

The operating climate for HMOs in Nigeria is substantially tougher than in most emerging-market health-insurance markets, and the challenges are structural rather than cyclical.

Risk pooling and Adverse Selection Collapse remains a major challenge in the sector. The NHIA made health insurance required by all but enforcement is relatively lax due to domestication challenges by state governments. So, persons who voluntarily enroll are disproportionately those who expect to use it- the sick, the old and families with chronically ill members. Meanwhile young healthy Nigerians remain outside until they require treatment. The end result is a book of business with a loss ratio that penalizes operators.

Addressing this challenge will require aggressive risk adjustment in pricing, consistent use of waiting periods and pre-existing condition provisions, and — most importantly — a shift away from individual retail and toward group and community-based enrolments. The informal economy is permeable, but not via individual sales. It can be accessed through cooperatives, market organizations, trade unions, transportation unions, and state-level programs in which the enrollment unit is a group that pools risk internally. HMOs that have penetrated the informal sector volume have done so through partnerships with these entities rather than direct sales to people.

Provider behaviour, fraud, and tariff indiscipline remains a major challenge that HMOs deal with on a continual basis. The transition from pure fee-for-service to capitation for primary care and case-based or bundled payment for secondary care to transfer risk to the point where utilization choices are made are ways HMOs deal with these challenges. They further create a genuine claims analytics and fraud detection engine that includes pattern analysis on provider invoicing, outlier detection, pre-authorization for high-cost procedures, and random audits of settled.

Low penetration and the affordability wall are also challenges impacting the sector. Health insurance penetration in Nigeria is in the low single digits. For most Nigerians, premiums compete with food, rent, school fees, and transportation. A family of five compares the attractive annual premium against the cost of school tuition for a term.

This isn’t a marketing issue. It is an income issue. Mandatory registration under the NHIA Act will not generate demand where there is no ability to pay.

Product architecture must meet the market where it exists. This includes tiered products with affordable entry points, microinsurance structures with low premiums

and limited but well-defined benefits, co-payments that keep premiums low while maintaining some price signal, and digital-first distribution with low acquisition costs via telcos, fintechs, and mobile money agents.

The gap in trust is a challenge that cannot be undermined. Nigerians are extremely wary of insurance, and this is especially true in the health sector. There are numerous reports of refused claims, hospitals refusing to accept HMO patients, and questionable benefit limitations. Each refusal sparks a public debate about how insurance works.

The industry has a reputation problem that has yet to be addressed.

Dealing with this challenge will require radical transparency in benefit design, with clear, simple language documentation of what is and is not covered, supplied at enrollment rather than at the point of treatment. The brand promises a quick, predictable turnaround for claims, with published service standards. Investing in customer experience and complaint response as a differentiator, rather than a cost center. And provider relations are a front-line function. A member’s experience with his or her HMO is mostly mediated by the hospital, therefore if the hospital personnel does not comprehend the benefit package, the HMO is held responsible for the confusion.

Capital restrictions and cash flow patterns pose appreciable risk within the sector. Health insurance is capital expensive relative to profitability, and Nigerian HMOs face a vicious cash cycle: they must pay providers on time (or be kicked out of the network), but they get premiums in installments, with government and corporate clients frequently paying late. Many HMOs effectively finance the system with working capital, and some are technically insolvent but continue to operate.

Addressing this will require aggressive receivables management that tightens credit terms with corporate clients, imposing deposits or escrow for large groups, and walking away from chronic late payers. The management of float is significantly more critical in the investment income arena than many people realize. And scale through consolidation or partnership, as sub-scale HMOs cannot simply absorb the capital and cash-flow shocks that the environment causes.