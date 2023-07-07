Why I’m representing Nigeria at UN Graduate Study Programme – Roseline Adewuyi

By Rita Okoye

Roseline Adewuyi, a passionate gender advocate and social educator, has been chosen as the Nigerian representative for the prestigious United Nations Graduate Study Programme.

The program, organized by the United Nations Office in Geneva, aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the United Nations system and its various organizations, as well as explore crucial global issues. Adewuyi’s selection highlights her exceptional abilities and potential to contribute to the program.

When asked about her motivation for applying to the United Nations Graduate Study Programme, Adewuyi emphasized the alignment of her language skills and academic background. “As a graduate student in French literature, knowledge of French played a significant role in my decision to apply,” she explained. “Additionally, my prior experience in NGOs and the development space fueled my desire to deepen my understanding of international development and the role of NGOs within the framework of the United Nations.”

Adewuyi’s previous work as a translator and interpreter for the African Union exposed her to the intricacies of international organizations. Eager to learn more about the United Nations and its mission, she is excited to gain insights into its workings, structure, and operations through the graduate study program.

Expressing her thoughts on being selected as a Nigerian representative in the program, she acknowledged the honor and responsibility it entails. “It signifies the recognition of my abilities and potential to contribute to this program. I would like to mention that my Nigerian peer, Ifeoluwa Oluwatuase, unfortunately, could not make it due to unforeseen circumstances. It would have been wonderful to have had a fellow countrywoman in the program, and I share the sentiment of wishing she could have been present”.

Knowledge of French holds immense significance for the program, as Geneva is a multilingual environment where French is one of the official languages. Adewuyi emphasized the importance of being able to communicate fluently in French to actively engage with representatives from the United Nations, other international organizations, and NGOs.

She said: “Being able to communicate fluently in French enhances the ability to actively engage with representatives from the United Nations, other international organizations, and NGOs. It also facilitates interactions with the local community and institutions in Geneva. For me personally, as a graduate student in French literature, possessing knowledge of French aligns perfectly with my academic background and language proficiency. It enables me to fully immerse myself in the program, contribute effectively, and deepen my understanding of the United Nations and International Geneva in a meaningful way”.

During her two-week summer seminar which will run from 3rd of to 14th of July, the visionary young Nigerian aims to expand her knowledge on various topics, including gender equality, humanitarian action, and sustainable development.

“My main objective as a participant in the two-week summer seminar is to gain an understanding of the United Nations, International Geneva, and the theme of human rights. I want to expand my knowledge on a variety of topics, including gender equality, humanitarian action, and sustainable development. I intend to widen my perspective and get a comprehensive awareness of global concerns by participation in lectures, research, and trips to Geneva-based institutions”, she noted.